Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt reveals rework of Cullinan listed office

The 28-year-old green-roofed office scheme had been threatened with demolition to make way for terraced housing designed by Barton Willmore.

However the ‘outstanding’ and ‘innovative’ buildings were listed in July 2014 following a high-profile campaign backed by a group of leading architects, including former RIBA president Sunand Prasad, and the Twentieth Century Society.

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s two-stage £20 million plans will create an 81-home ‘later living’ village on the 7.37ha plot near Egham.

The project will overhaul the site’s existing 18th, 19th and 20th-century buildings into one and two-bedroom apartments with the recreational facilities from Cullinan’s 1990 scheme restored to create a community heart.

According to the Basingstoke-based practice, the front of house in the original complex will be reinstated and the swimming pool and spa, squash courts, restaurants and dining areas will be refurbished. Extra facilities include a residents’ lounge and library, staff accommodation, guest suites and two winter gardens.

The wider scheme will also feature a trio of new low-rise blocks housing 25 flats, described as ‘a 21st-century complementary addition to the current campus, carefully integrated with the landscape to reduce the visual impact on the green belt’.

Show Fullscreen Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s proposed conversion of Cullinan’s 1990 RMC building Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s proposed conversion of Cullinan’s 1990 RMC building

Practice director David Ayre said: ‘We were inspired by the way each architectural period can be read through its contrast.

‘Our intention is for the new development to read as a new layer against the existing buildings, and new elements of the proposed conversion to be considered to be like pieces of furniture or joinery inserted into the existing buildings.’

The firm says it has ‘worked in close collaboration with Historic England, the Twentieth Century Society and Cullinan Studio throughout the planning process.

Conservation adviser Tess Pinto from The Twentieth Century Society said: ‘What we’ve seen of the plans so far is very encouraging. We suggested that this type of use would be a good fit when we first supported listing, and it’s great to see creative thinking demonstrating that the existing buildings and landscape can be revitalised in such a positive way.’

Cullinan Studio’s senior partner Robin Nicholson added: ‘It’s wonderful that our Grade II*-listed RMC HQ is going to be restored – in particular the pool, the roof gardens and the general fabric) – and put to excellent use as retirement living; a good solution in capable hands.’

Subject to planning approval, work is expected to start on site , November.

Show Fullscreen Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s proposed masterplan Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt’s proposed masterplan

Project data

Location: Thorpe, Egham, Surrey

Site Area: 7.37 hectares

Type of project: Later Living Development

Client: Eden Retirement Living

Architect: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Retirement living consultant: Paul Trofimov & Associates

Planning consultant: Tanner & Tilley

Heritage consultant: Forum Heritage Services

Landscape architect: Pegasus Group

M & E consultant: Max Fordham

Transport, highways & contaminated land advisers: Peter Brett Associates

Flood Risk and Drainage consultant: JNP Group

Start on site: November 2018

Completion: Phase 1 (existing buildings) – 2020 / Phase 2 (new build) – 2021

Contract Duration: 36 months

Project Value: £20million