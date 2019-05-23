Unsupported browser

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt reveals Basingstoke cricket pavilion design

23 May, 2019 By Lois Innes

Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

Source: Darcstudio

    Proposed ground floor plan

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Proposed first floor plan

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Section through entrance and first floor bar

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    Section through the squash courts, changing facilities & first floor bar

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

    North East elevation

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has revealed its designs for a £2.6 million pavilion to replace an outdated sports and social club in Basingstoke, Hampshire

The pavilion, which includes international-standard cricket changing facilities, will enable the ground to host Hampshire County Cricket matches.

An application has been submitted for the May’s Bounty Cricket Ground facility, which will also have three squash courts, a flexible function space for up to 150 people.

The project consists of two brick blocks, which together form a plinth to accommodate the changing room spaces. An external terrace wrapped around the first floor provides 360-degree views of the surrounding sports pitches.

Practice director David Ayre said: ‘The new sports pavilion will provide the club and wider community with much needed flexible and accessible facilities.

’We have been working closely with Basingstoke Sports & Social Club, Hampshire County Cricket and the English Cricket Board to get the funding for the building in place and we’re thrilled with the positive response the project has already received from the local council and national sporting bodies.’

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller, who visited the site last month, said: ‘I was very interested to see the architects’ plans for the new pavilion – it would be fantastic to have an iconic building like this in the centre of town. The building would also provide much-needed female changing facilities, enabling more girls and women to participate in sport at this location.’

Project data

Location Basingstoke
Type of project Sports
Client Basingstoke Sports & Social Club
Value £2.6 million
Architect Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Project manager PDCM 

