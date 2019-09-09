Unsupported browser

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt gets go-ahead for Basingstoke cricket pavilion

9 September, 2019 By

Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

Source: Darcstudio

1/7

Hide caption

  • Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

    Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

    Source: Darcstudio

  • Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

    Visualisation of the new sports pavilion

    Source:Darcstudio

  • Proposed ground floor plan

    Proposed ground floor plan

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

  • Proposed first floor plan

    Proposed first floor plan

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

  • Section through entrance and first floor bar

    Section through entrance and first floor bar

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

  • Section through the squash courts, changing facilities & first floor bar

    Section through the squash courts, changing facilities & first floor bar

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

  • North East elevation

    North East elevation

    Source: Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

  • Comment

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has won approval for a £2.6 million pavilion to replace an outdated sports and social club in Basingstoke, Hampshire

The pavilion, which includes international-standard cricket changing facilities, will enable the ground to host Hampshire County Cricket matches.

The plans for the May’s Bounty Cricket Ground facility also features three squash courts and a flexible function space for up to 150 people.

The project consists of two brick blocks, which together form a plinth to accommodate the changing room spaces. An external terrace wrapped around the first floor provides 360-degree views of the surrounding sports pitches.

Practice director David Ayre said: ‘We’ve been involved since very early on in the process working with Basingstoke Sports & Social Club, Hampshire County Cricket and the English Cricket Board, so we’re delighted to get the go-ahead for this much-needed local hub for sports.’

Work is expected to start on site in March 2020.

Project data

Location Basingstoke
Type of project Sports
Client Basingstoke Sports & Social Club
Value £2.6 million
Architect Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Project manager PDCM
Start on site March 2020
Completion March 2021
Duration 12 months

