Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt gets go-ahead for Basingstoke cricket pavilion

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has won approval for a £2.6 million pavilion to replace an outdated sports and social club in Basingstoke, Hampshire

The pavilion, which includes international-standard cricket changing facilities, will enable the ground to host Hampshire County Cricket matches.

The plans for the May’s Bounty Cricket Ground facility also features three squash courts and a flexible function space for up to 150 people.

The project consists of two brick blocks, which together form a plinth to accommodate the changing room spaces. An external terrace wrapped around the first floor provides 360-degree views of the surrounding sports pitches.

Practice director David Ayre said: ‘We’ve been involved since very early on in the process working with Basingstoke Sports & Social Club, Hampshire County Cricket and the English Cricket Board, so we’re delighted to get the go-ahead for this much-needed local hub for sports.’

Work is expected to start on site in March 2020.

Show Fullscreen