Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt gets go-ahead for Basingstoke cricket pavilion

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has won approval for a £2.6 million pavilion to replace an outdated sports and social club in Basingstoke, Hampshire
The pavilion, which includes international-standard cricket changing facilities, will enable the ground to host Hampshire County Cricket matches.
The plans for the May’s Bounty Cricket Ground facility also features three squash courts and a flexible function space for up to 150 people.
The project consists of two brick blocks, which together form a plinth to accommodate the changing room spaces. An external terrace wrapped around the first floor provides 360-degree views of the surrounding sports pitches.
Practice director David Ayre said: ‘We’ve been involved since very early on in the process working with Basingstoke Sports & Social Club, Hampshire County Cricket and the English Cricket Board, so we’re delighted to get the go-ahead for this much-needed local hub for sports.’
Work is expected to start on site in March 2020.
Project data
Location Basingstoke
Type of project Sports
Client Basingstoke Sports & Social Club
Value £2.6 million
Architect Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Project manager PDCM
Start on site March 2020
Completion March 2021
Duration 12 months
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.