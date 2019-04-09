Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt bags planning for £25m Cardiff build to rent scheme

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has been given the go-ahead for a £25 million housing-led scheme in Cardiff city centre for build-to-rent developer PLATFORM_

The 14,783m² mixed-use development, on the site of the former Browning Jones & Morris builders’ merchants near Cardiff Central station, will range in height from eight to 12 storeys.

The project includes 206 apartments, communal dining facilities, a residents’ lounge, gym, bike club space and 622m² of ground-floor retail space.

According to the Basingstoke and London-based practice, the buildings are designed as ‘a family of contemporary warehouses to reflect the site’s industrial heritage’.

The four-block scheme will be built from a ’simple material palette’ of precast concrete, brick and anodised aluminium.

Work is expected to start on site shortly and complete in early 2021.

Project data

Location Dumballs Road, Cardiff

Type of project Residential

Client PLATFORM_

Value £25 million

Architect Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Landscape architect TACP UK

Planning consultant RPS Group

Structural engineer Pringuer-James Consulting Engineers

M&E consultant Griffiths Evans

Contract duration 22 months

Start on site Spring 2019

Expected completion Early 2021