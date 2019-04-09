Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt bags planning for £25m Cardiff build to rent scheme

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt has been given the go-ahead for a £25 million housing-led scheme in Cardiff city centre for build-to-rent developer PLATFORM_
The 14,783m² mixed-use development, on the site of the former Browning Jones & Morris builders’ merchants near Cardiff Central station, will range in height from eight to 12 storeys.
The project includes 206 apartments, communal dining facilities, a residents’ lounge, gym, bike club space and 622m² of ground-floor retail space.
According to the Basingstoke and London-based practice, the buildings are designed as ‘a family of contemporary warehouses to reflect the site’s industrial heritage’.
The four-block scheme will be built from a ’simple material palette’ of precast concrete, brick and anodised aluminium.
Work is expected to start on site shortly and complete in early 2021.
Project data
Location Dumballs Road, Cardiff
Type of project Residential
Client PLATFORM_
Value £25 million
Architect Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Landscape architect TACP UK
Planning consultant RPS Group
Structural engineer Pringuer-James Consulting Engineers
M&E consultant Griffiths Evans
Contract duration 22 months
Start on site Spring 2019
Expected completion Early 2021
