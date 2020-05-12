Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Axe falls on Heatherwick’s Toronto timber city

12 May, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Building exterior, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

Building exterior by Heatherwick studio

Source:Picture Plane

1/6

Hide caption

  • Building exterior, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Building exterior by Heatherwick studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Courtyard, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Courtyard at Quayisde, Toronto by Heatherwick Studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Innovation zone, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Innovation Zone at Quayside, Toronto by Heatherwick Studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Campus, credit ôçô picture plane for heatherwick studio

    Campus by Heatherwick studio

    Source:Picture Plane

  • Building exterior, credit ôçô snohetta

    Exterior of main scheme looking from Lake Onatrio

    Source:Snohetta

  • Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs
  • Comment

Google’s sister company Sidewalk Labs has scrapped plans drawn up by Heatherwick Studios and Snøhetta for a futuristic all-timber 3,000-home mixed use development next to Lake Ontario

The urban design technology firm – which is owned by mega-corporation Alphabet – said global economic uncertainty had made the ambitious Toronto scheme unviable.

Thomas Heatherwick’s London-based studio, working with Oslo-headquartered global practice Snøhetta, unveiled the Quayside proposals in February 2019.

As well as the homes – 40 per cent of which would have been offered below market value – plans included space for 4,000 workers as well as eye-catching infrastructure, such as an underground waste system run by robots.

But now Sidewalk Labs has pulled the plug on the scheme as Covid-19 continues to rip up architecture plans around the world.

Chief executive Daniel Doctoroff said last week: ‘For the last two-and-a-half years, we have been passionate about making Quayside happen. Indeed, we have invested time, people, and resources in Toronto, including opening a 30-person office on the waterfront.

‘But, as unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan we had developed together with [public sector delivery body] Waterfront Toronto to build a truly inclusive, sustainable community.

‘And so, after a great deal of deliberation, we concluded that it no longer made sense to proceed with the Quayside project.’

Heatherwick Studio has been contacted for comment.

Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs

Quayside, credit ôçô sidewalk labs

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more