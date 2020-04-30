Austin-Smith:Lord wins Inverness life science centre contest

The practice, which has a studio in Glasgow, will work with economic and community development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to design and deliver a 2,700m² complex providing accommodation for both the agency and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

It will feature offices, laboratories and an innovation space.

The building will be constructed on Plot 15 of the agency’s Inverness Campus, which was masterplanned by 7N Architects to provide a new regional centre for innovation and life-long learning with up to 1,300 jobs. Threesixty Architecture was selected for a £5 million building on the suburban 87ha site next to the A9 road three years ago.

The Inverness Campus is a new development zone located on the fringes of the Scottish Highlands capital. It is intended as an incubator for emerging life sciences technologies and will feature a mix of academic, business, research, community and sports facilities.

Landmark buildings already completed on the campus include BDP’s £50 million home for Inverness College, which opened in 2015, and an 84m-span bridge by 7N Architects. A £2.2 million life sciences building on the site by Threesixty Architecture won a British Council of Offices award in 2016.

The fee value of the latest commission is £219,226, according to the contract award notice. A total of eight unnamed teams submitted tenders.