Austin-Smith: Lord and MVRDV outline waterfront Glasgow scheme

Plans have been unveiled for a riverside park and a mixed-use waterfront district in the Broomielaw district of Glasgow

The proposals for the former key trade and transport route were contained in a draft Broomielaw District Regeneration Framework put out to consultation last month.

Architecture practices Austin-Smith: Lord and MVRDV led a multidisciplinary team that worked with the local community and developers on the framework.

The plans seek to make more of the area’s riverside location and reduce the impact of the M8 motorway. They have been put out to consultation until 5 April.

If approved by the council, the framework could become supplementary planning guidance, giving it the status of a material consideration when development decisions are made in the district.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: ‘These ambitious plans will help the council and our partners to bring Broomielaw to its full potential and allow the area to take its proper place in the life of the city.’

Meanwhile, councillors have completed an important stage in the realisation of a Collective Architecture 200-home mixed-use masterplan for another strip of the city.

Glasgow City Council’s Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee formally considered the Water Row Masterplan and noted that it would eventually become a material part of the planning process for schemes in the area.

Local practice Collective Architecture worked with the council as well as Govan Housing Association and community-led Central Govan Action Plan on the £56.9 million blueprint.

It features 159 flats, 41 houses, 3,500m2 of commercial space and further public realm in the Water Row area which was historically home to Glasgow’s famous shipbuilding industry.

Collective Architecture’s plans integrate the south landing of the proposed Govan-Partick Bridge, related walking and cycling connections, and the redevelopment of the Category A Listed Govan Old church as a cultural destination and enterprise hub.

Water Row has become underused and is currently the site of an informal car park and two yards used by travelling showpeople, neither of which would be retained.

Councillor Kenny McLean said: ‘The Water Row Masterplan points the way forward to a comprehensive regeneration of a location that will grow in importance to the city in future years.

‘The masterplan will not only bring new homes, businesses and jobs to Central Govan, but is also key to making the most of all the assets that the area has to offer. Water Row will be a focal point in the regeneration of not only Govan, but the banks of the Clyde and the growing connections between communities and organisations on both sides of the river.’

Subject to planning, development will be brought forward in three chunks, with Phase 1 expected to start in early 2020 and complete by May 2021.