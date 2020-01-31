Astragal: What goes around comes around for Fosters’ WTC tower

Switcheroos are relatively common in architecture. One practice ousted by another due to cost, a design rethink or simply a spat. Double switches (the oustee being ousted themselves) are somewhat rarer

Complete 360-degree reversals (going back to the original architect) are rarer still. But that is what has happened in New York on the Two World Trade Center site.

Readers may remember Foster + Partners’ original proposals from 2006, featuring a 79-storey office tower with a slanted four diamond-shaped top.

In 2015 that scheme looked to have been permanently shelved when a new-look 80-storey stacked-box skyscraper by BIG was unveiled with a fanfare.

BIG’s boxes were set to be occupied by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation and 21st Century Fox, which would have been located in the lower floors of the 260,000m² building (they both later pulled out), while the upper half of the tower was to be leased to other commercial office tenants by the site’s developer Silverstein Properties.

However it now seems the developer has performed a volte-face and gone back to the Foster scheme – albeit with tweaks.

Speaking to the local press, Silverstein Properties founder Larry Silverstein hinted that the initial designs would be ‘significantly modified to be more reflective of contemporary needs and taste’.

Another bite at the big Apple for Mr Foster looks likely.

Spurs stadium wins Klopp clap

Tottenham Hotspur may not be winning much silverware but at least the Premier League side now has a big-boy stadium.

Populous’s £1 billion new home for the north London club was designed with 62,062 seats, which just so happens to be 1,802 more than the ground capacity of their sworn rival Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium down the road.

Fans have been delighting in the stadium’s longest bar in Europe, while even architecture critics were impressed by its awe-inspiring scale and high-tech additions.

The icing on the cake, however, was the stadium’s recent seal of approval from Jürgen Klopp, manager of league leaders Liverpool, who enthused that the design was ‘something else’ and thanked the designers for the roomy dressing rooms.

Shame it didn’t help Spurs win the match, which ended in a perfunctory 1-0 defeat.