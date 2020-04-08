Astragal: Improvisation as honours recipients miss out on their big day

Many congratulations to those who – in normal times – would have been picking up their recent New Year honours at Buckingham Palace right about now

These include dRMM’s Sadie Morgan, awarded an OBE for services to design advocacy, and Jamie Fobert, who has been recognised for his services to architecture with a CBE.

While such award ceremonies are off the agenda for the time being, the two both improvised for their Instagram accounts.

Fobert, best known for his Stirling-nominated Tate St Ives extension, posted a snap of himself in high-vis outside the palace (having cycled there as part of his once-a-day exercise).

Morgan and her other half Jonathan Goring, meanwhile, got dressed up in their glad rags and posed with a paper gong and pink champagne.

A broadband church

Cristina sanchez pastor of wimshurst pelleriti (2)

A big thank you to readers who have sent in pictures of their boffices, koffices and loffices. It seems the profession has taken remarkably well to home-working, given the many splendid snaps of ergonomic, well-organised – nay, even well-designed – dining room micro-work stations and the like.

But a handful of ‘remoters’ have stood out from the rest, not least Cristina Sanchez Pastor who works at the Madrid outpost of Wandsworth-based practice Wimshurst Pelleriti.

The architect has travelled from Madrid to southern Spain, partly to help take care of her grandmother during the coronavirus emergency.

To keep working she has installed herself in the vestry of the Iglesia de la Santa Cruz (pictured) in the village of Canjáyar, Almeria, where, apparently, the ‘broadband connection is better’.

Mucking in on mask-making

Hta 3d view (1)

It is good to see architects rising to the coronavirus challenge beyond the perennial suggestion of ‘Why don’t we use shipping containers for such and such’.

In the UK, HTA Design has stepped up to help the NHS by printing 3D face masks for healthcare workers. And other practices around the globe are also doing their bit.

BIG hopes its London and Copenhagen offices will follow the lead of its New York model shop, which is overseeing production of nearly 5,000 face shields a week to help medical institutions in the city.

KPF’s Makerspace team, meanwhile, has joined forces with Cornell University’s School of Architecture, Art and Planning to produce at least 400 3D-printed visors a day for healthcare workers at Cornell Weill Medical Center in New York.

Handel Architects, also in the States, is doing similar work, while Spanish furniture brand Nagami Design, which collaborates with Zaha Hadid Architects on 3D-printed chairs, is now solely producing 3D-printed Covid-19 masks.

Add a bit of colour to the lockdown

Colouring book parkdesigned architects crop

The AJ’s helpful lockdown time-filler suggestion #1 (the first in a seemingly never-ending series): the architectural colouring book.

The team at Leeds-based practice PARKdesigned Architects have put their creative noggins together and come up with a downloadable booklet for budding and, frankly, bored-witless artists.

It features a selection of its schemes in outline format in a colouring book intended for both staff and their children – and now the AJ’s readers too.

Apparently the act of colouring-in reduces stress, improves motor skills and can lead to better sleep. Pass me the Ral 7016 anthracite grey felt tip…. and a pillow.