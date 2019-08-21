Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Astragal: Can Stone’s star presence boost Margate proposals?

21 August, 2019

  • Comment
Full screenShutterstock sharon stone

Apart from buckets and spades, it all seems to have gone quiet on the seafront at Margate

Nothing new has been heard about Avanti Architects’ overhaul and extension of the Turner Contemporary or David Chipperfield’s speculative, pro-bono 100-room hostel, which the AJ first reported around this time last year.

Heartening then, if unexpected, that Sharon Stone (yes, that Sharon Stone of Basic Instinct) recently visited the gallery, and tweeted ‘Fantastic photo exhibition at the Turner Museum Margate, England’. 

Initially puzzled, fans quickly responded with gratitude to her for shining the spotlight on humble Margate. Now the gallery has been blessed by Hollywood royalty, visitors are surely set to soar – and, as Astragal sees it, confirms the need for the overhaul and extension plans, smoothing the way for their realisation. Thanks Shazza!  

Jiricna sees her name in marker pen

Eva jiricna

Eva jiricna

Most Londoners are familiar with the service information whiteboards at Tube stations that commonly host a ‘Thought of the Day’ from a sweet TfL employee. Normally, it is something inspiring like ‘Do not wait for a perfect moment. Take a moment and make it perfect’ – which would result in any sane person taking the bus instead of descending to one of the more fiery circles of hell (also known as the Central line in rush hour). 

It came as a pleasant surprise then to see this proudly displayed at Canada Water: ‘Eva Jiřičná #RIBAGOLDMEDAL #PARTW’. Cryptic to most, possibly, but appropriate as Jiřičná designed the Canada Water transport interchange and bus station in 1999 and has been nominated by former AJ editor Christine Murray for – you guessed it – the RIBA Gold medal.

Fears over Calatrava’s Greenwich tower scheme

Calatrava peninsula place

Calatrava peninsula place

Strange murmurings are coming out of south-east London, where questions are being whispered about the viability of none other than Santiago Calatrava’s ‘very solid’ Peninsula Place

Unveiled in early 2017 to the Star Wars theme tune (no, really), the grand chandelier-like glass towers form a flagship element of Knight Dragon’s massive redevelopment of the Greenwich Peninsula. 

Spanish starchitect Calatrava himself told the AJ at the time that his London proposals were ‘very well planned’ and fully costed. Yet here we are two years later and a spokeswoman for neighbourhood body the Greenwich Society reports that she heard something quite different at a recent consultation event – where the Calatrava scheme was reportedly nowhere to be seen. 

‘We were talking to two or three people from Knight Dragon and they said this part of the development was only ever a concept and would be very difficult to build as it was,’ said the spokeswoman.

Knight Dragon had not returned calls as Astragal went to press, but the Calatrava towers were still appearing as a live project on the Greenwich Peninsula website. Tucked in the shadow of the O2 Arena, what emerges here is anyone’s guess.

Judged by his Piers 

Piers and piers

Piers and piers

Poor Piers Taylor. The architect and founder of Invisible Studio was recently stung on the roof of his mouth by a wasp during his early morning run, an experience he described as a ‘fantastically effective way to wake up’. 

As bad as this was, he insists it remains preferable to the experience of being mixed up with brash broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan. 

Taylor repeatedly endures online abuse thanks to this confusion and has considered a change of name. ‘Sadly he’s commandeered the name Piers to the point where I even get mail for me addressed to Piers Morgan!’ said Taylor after the latest  Twitter mix-up. 

Jones prepares to tee off

Alan jones t shirt

The hashtag-loving and soon-to-be RIBA president Alan Jones (pictured left) has taken a cue from the institute’s declaration of climate emergency and has the T-shirt to prove it. In reply to Twitter enquiries about its provenance, Jones said twice he had ‘commissioned it from an online UK company’ but did not elaborate further. #FastFashion?

 

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

  • Artist's impression of the street scene at the proposed Roman Quarter development in York

    York practice designs major Roman visitor attraction for city

    3 July 2019Greg Pitcher

    Local practice DC Architecture has drawn up plans for a Roman visitor attraction in York alongside more than 200 flats, a hotel and retail outlets

  • Shark geograph 2963954 by gareth james

    Astragal: Shark man’s final wish

    25 April 2019Astragal

    Raise a glass to the memory of Bill Heine, the journalist and businessman who infuriated Oxford planners by installing a 25ft shark on his roof and fought a six-year battle to keep it there

  • Zha ny site google maps

    Astragal: ZHA’s Big Apple dreams dashed

    27 June 2019

    As Alicia Keys sang, New York is a city of ‘big dreams’ and ‘big schemes’. Sadly for  Zaha Hadid Architects  (ZHA) its dream of building a ‘signature loft-like condominium’ block at 220 11th Avenue for the Moinian Group seem to have been dashed.

  • Shutterstock boris johnson crop

    Astragal: the architects who love our new prime minister

    24 July 2019

    Astonishingly, even a run-in with the AJ over a certain bridge project wasn’t enough to prevent  Boris Johnson ’s rise to power as the nation’s new prime minister

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs