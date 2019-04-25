Assemble wins work on Belgian art school

Turner Prize-winning practice Assemble has won a contest to create new teaching facilities at an art academy in Belgium
The south London collective will work with local firm Czvek Rigby on the extension of Kunstacademie Zwevegem in the north-west of the country.
The 2,250m² scheme will include music and drama facilities in a new wing to sit alongside existing art studios in the canalside location.
A statement on the Czvek Rigby website said religious and industrial construction had inspired the team’s designs.
‘Within the new building, the hall will be central, as in the case of a monastery. It is a covered voluminous space, typical of market halls and industrial structures. The choice is made for an efficient, contemporary and almost industrial construction method in line with the engineering logic on the Transfo site.
‘Around the central hall, four volumes of two storeys high will be realised. Inside the central hall, the four volumes are connected by deck entrances. On top of the central hall, the roof structure rests on the four volumes and all functions are thus placed under one roof. Together, these four elements generate a spatial framework to enable different functional interpretations and daily uses.’
The practices aim to secure planning permission for the project early next year and complete work in 2022.
Assemble, which won the Turner Prize in 2015, last year completed a rework of a public baths boiler house at Goldsmiths College in south London.
Project data
Location Otegemstraat 238, 8550 Zwevegem
Client Ggemeente Zwevegem assisted by Leiedal
Architects Assemble and Czvek Rigby
Acoustics Diadalos
Landscape Buro Voor Vrie Ruimte
Heritage Jan de Moffarts Architecten
Technical engineer Boydens Engineering
Environmental engineer Boydens Engineering
Structural engineer Structure Workshop in collaboration with Boydens Engineering
Conservation consultant Jan de Moffarts Architecten
Surface 2,250m²
