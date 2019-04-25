Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Assemble wins work on Belgian art school

25 April, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model

Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

1/8

Hide caption

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - main hall view

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - main hall view

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension in Belgium - canal entrance view

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension in Belgium - canal entrance view

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby.

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - courtyard view

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - courtyard view

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site model

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site model

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model axo

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model axo

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - cross section

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - cross section

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site plan diagram

    Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site plan diagram

    Source:Assemble/Czvek Rigby

  • Comment

Turner Prize-winning practice Assemble has won a contest to create new teaching facilities at an art academy in Belgium

The south London collective will work with local firm Czvek Rigby on the extension of Kunstacademie Zwevegem in the north-west of the country.

The 2,250m² scheme will include music and drama facilities in a new wing to sit alongside existing art studios in the canalside location.

A statement on the Czvek Rigby website said religious and industrial construction had inspired the team’s designs.

‘Within the new building, the hall will be central, as in the case of a monastery. It is a covered voluminous space, typical of market halls and industrial structures. The choice is made for an efficient, contemporary and almost industrial construction method in line with the engineering logic on the Transfo site.

‘Around the central hall, four volumes of two storeys high will be realised. Inside the central hall, the four volumes are connected by deck entrances. On top of the central hall, the roof structure rests on the four volumes and all functions are thus placed under one roof. Together, these four elements generate a spatial framework to enable different functional interpretations and daily uses.’

The practices aim to secure planning permission for the project early next year and complete work in 2022.

Assemble, which won the Turner Prize in 2015, last year completed a rework of a public baths boiler house at Goldsmiths College in south London.

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site model

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site model

Source: Assemble/Czvek Rigby

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - site model

Project data

Location Otegemstraat 238, 8550 Zwevegem 
Client Ggemeente Zwevegem assisted by Leiedal
Architects Assemble and Czvek Rigby 
Acoustics Diadalos
Landscape Buro Voor Vrie Ruimte 
Heritage Jan de Moffarts Architecten
Technical engineer Boydens Engineering
Environmental engineer Boydens Engineering
Structural engineer Structure Workshop in collaboration with Boydens Engineering
Conservation consultant Jan de Moffarts Architecten
Surface 2,250m² 

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model axo

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model axo

Source: Assemble/Czvek Rigby

Assemble and Czvek Rigby Kunstacademie Zwevegem extension - model axo
 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs