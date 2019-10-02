Assemble and Carmody Groarke shortlisted for extension to Ghent’s Design Museum

Assemble and Carmody Groarke are among five teams competing for a €5.5 million addition to the Design Museum in Ghent, Flanders

The London practices – teamed up with Alan Baxter and Antwerp-based RE-ST respectively – are shortlisted along with Belgium’s aNNo architecten, Bel Architecten, and Office Kersten Geers of Brussels

The winner of the contest will create a new wing on an unused 372m² piece of land next to the museum on Drabstraat. The organisation’s existing Leten House and Hotel De Coninck buildings will also restored.

According to the brief: ‘The Design Museum in Ghent, the Ghent city council and Sogent want to put up a multipurpose building in high-quality, sustainable architecture carried out within the budget provided. The design should express the identity of the museum with a positive, contemporary appeal that fits in with the visual appearance of Ghent.

‘Considering its location in the centre of the city, we expect a visually defining building which, in the sense of good design, is well thought out in terms of materials, sustainability, technical installations, efficiency and accessibility, and which has the right form and aura.’

Once complete, the new 2,000m² wing is expected to feature exhibition spaces, catering areas and a new shop. The two-stage competition is being run by the Flemish Government Architect as part of its biannual ‘open call’ for teams to complete a range of major public schemes. An overall winner of the €25,000 top prize and design commission has yet to be announced.

Assemble and Alan Baxter are also currently shortlisted for an €11.8 million revamp of the Kaaitheater next to Sergison Bates’ Kanal-Centre Pompidou. Rivals for this project include 360 architecten of Ghent, AAA-Architectuuratelier Ambiorix of Brussels, Bruther Architects from Paris, and CRIT/Peter Swinnen of Brussels.

Earlier this month, Sergison Bates won another major competition in Belgium, this time for a major 74,000m² mixed-use regeneration scheme in Brussels. Other recent wins included a new €60 million performing arts quarter in Leuven and Brussels’ £105 million Kanal-Centre Pompidou.