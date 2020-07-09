Arup to axe 350 jobs

Arup is axing up to 350 jobs in the UK as a result of the economic downturn caused by Covid-19

The group employs 250 architects in the UK and worked with Grimshaw on now-consented designs for HS2’s Curzon Street station in Birmingham.

But it has now begun consulting with staff for extensive job losses, which are scheduled to take place in August.

In a statement, Arup said: ‘Like many of our clients and partners, Covid-19 has crystallised the need for a reshaping of our business to reflect anticipated forward workload, business size, shape and skillsets to meet the post-pandemic market.

‘As a result, Arup has taken the difficult decision to reshape the business, starting a consultation process that will affect up to 350 staff members in the UK.’

The statement continued: ‘This decision has not been taken lightly. However, by taking action now, the firm will be far better prepared to navigate the challenges ahead, while maintaining Arup’s high standards in delivering quality projects.’

Arup is believed to have about 6,000 staff based in its UK offices.

The engineering and design giant is the latest consultancy goliath to begin job cuts after Atkins, an AJ100 top 10 practice, announced it would be cutting 280 jobs last month.

Questions will now be asked about the future of Arup’s proposed move to 80 Charlotte Street, a new Make-designed development by Derwent in Fitzrovia, central London.

The group agreed to pre-let 133,600ft² at the development in February 2017 for an initial annual rental fee of £9.7 million.

The redundancies come as changes to the government’s job retention scheme means employees will have to contribute to furloughed staff’s wages from August.

Initially, companies will have to pay the National Insurance contributions of furloughed workers, which amounts to about 5 per cent of their wage cost, but will be expected to pay progressively more in September and October.

Earlier this week chancellor Rishi Sunak said companies would receive a £1,000 bonus for every worker who returns from furlough.