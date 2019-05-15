Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Artform wins go-ahead for ‘Missing House’ on suburban Sale street

15 May, 2019 By

Missing house street perspective

1/11

Hide caption

  • Missing house street perspective
  • Missing house front elevation
  • Missing house rear elevation
  • Missing house model photo 3
  • Missing house model photo 1
  • Missing house ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

  • Missing house first floor plan

    First floor plan

  • Missing house second floor plan

    Second floor plan

  • Missing house existing site 1

    Existing site

  • Missing house existing site 2

    Existing site

  • Missing house existing site 3

    Existing site

  • Comment

Trafford Council has approved plans by Artform Architects for a 300m² five-bedroom home on an infill plot in a street of early 20th-century houses in Sale, Greater Manchester 

Dubbed the Missing House, the £472,000 scheme will be built on a corner site left vacant when the area was originally developed and currently part of the garden belonging to the client’s existing home.

The house features a buff brick base sat below two storeys clad in black charred timber.

Work is expected to start by this autumn and take 10 months to complete.

Missing house model photo 3

Missing house model photo 3

The architect’s view

We were approached by the client to design a bespoke family house with accommodation set over three floors and a layout that provided them with the space they needed and a better connection to the rear garden. From the outset the brief was to create an innovative and contemporary design which addressed both the client’s needs and responded positively to the setting.

Our proposal aims to challenge perceptions of what a new dwelling within a traditional architectural environment can be. It explores how a distinctive, contemporary design can fit into a typical suburban streetscape without having a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties.

While intentionally different to the existing houses on the street, our design uses scale, massing and materiality to reflect the form and character of the surrounding context. Addressing a tricky corner site, the house pivots between ground and upper floors to address the curve of the street. This is further accentuated by a change in material between floors. The base of the house is clad in buff brick, which is a nod to the soft brickwork of the locality, while the upper levels are clad in black charred timber to give the building a strong architectural identity.

Missing house ground floor plan

Missing house ground floor plan

Project data

Location Sale, Greater Manchester
Type of project Private residential, new build house
Client Private
Architect Artform Architects
Structural engineer JEM Consulting
Quantity surveyor Construction Q
Main contractor To be confirmed
Funding Private
Tender date To be confirmed
Start on site date Autumn 2019
Contract duration To be confirmed
Gross internal floor area 300m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Total cost Estimated £472,000

Missing house existing site 3

Existing site

Existing site

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs