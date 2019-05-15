Artform wins go-ahead for ‘Missing House’ on suburban Sale street

Trafford Council has approved plans by Artform Architects for a 300m² five-bedroom home on an infill plot in a street of early 20th-century houses in Sale, Greater Manchester

Dubbed the Missing House, the £472,000 scheme will be built on a corner site left vacant when the area was originally developed and currently part of the garden belonging to the client’s existing home.

The house features a buff brick base sat below two storeys clad in black charred timber.

Work is expected to start by this autumn and take 10 months to complete.

Show Fullscreen Missing house model photo 3

The architect’s view We were approached by the client to design a bespoke family house with accommodation set over three floors and a layout that provided them with the space they needed and a better connection to the rear garden. From the outset the brief was to create an innovative and contemporary design which addressed both the client’s needs and responded positively to the setting. Our proposal aims to challenge perceptions of what a new dwelling within a traditional architectural environment can be. It explores how a distinctive, contemporary design can fit into a typical suburban streetscape without having a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties. While intentionally different to the existing houses on the street, our design uses scale, massing and materiality to reflect the form and character of the surrounding context. Addressing a tricky corner site, the house pivots between ground and upper floors to address the curve of the street. This is further accentuated by a change in material between floors. The base of the house is clad in buff brick, which is a nod to the soft brickwork of the locality, while the upper levels are clad in black charred timber to give the building a strong architectural identity.

Show Fullscreen Missing house ground floor plan

Project data

Location Sale, Greater Manchester

Type of project Private residential, new build house

Client Private

Architect Artform Architects

Structural engineer JEM Consulting

Quantity surveyor Construction Q

Main contractor To be confirmed

Funding Private

Tender date To be confirmed

Start on site date Autumn 2019

Contract duration To be confirmed

Gross internal floor area 300m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Total cost Estimated £472,000