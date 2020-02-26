Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

ArkleBoyce swaps wheelchair-friendly York townhouse plans for holiday lets

26 February, 2020 By

Ab christmas image 1

The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

Source:Darc Studio

1/19

Hide caption

  • Ab christmas image 1

    The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 19116 ab king street

    The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 19116 ab kingstreet view 2 b

    The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

  • 3d view left update

    The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

  • 3d street view update

    The practice's reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

  • Arkleboyce section king street

    NEW section

  • Arkleboyce exterior final darcstudio

    The practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

    Source:Darcstudio

  • Interior final

    Interior - the practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

    Source:Darcstudio

  • Arkleboyce bedroom 1

    Bedroom - the practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

  • Arkleboyce bedroom 2

    Bedroom - the practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

  • Model a

    Model

  • Model b

    Model - the practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

  • Model c

    Model - The practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site, lodged in 2018

  • King street section

    Section - the practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site - lodged in 2018 - proposed elevations

  • Floor plans as proposed a
  • Proposed elevations

    The practice's original plans for a five-storey, wheelchair-friendly house on the site - lodged in 2018 - proposed elevations

  • Arkle boyce york take two 2020 collage

    Original designs left; revised scheme right

  • Arkleboyce index
  • Arkleboyce index
  • Comment

ArkleBoyce has submitted revised plans for a site in York’s central conservation area, swapping its designs for a wheelchair-friendly house with a proposal for four holiday flats

In 2018 the practice lodged an application for a 255m² ‘one-off accessible’ home in King Street to replace a disused two-storey restaurant. This original five-storey scheme had been drawn up to cater for ‘a young man who has been using a wheelchair since 2010 as a result of a spinal cord injury’.

However, the client later ‘reappraised his requirements’ and bought another house for his own use, deciding instead to redevelop the city centre plot as a quartet of ’design-led holiday lets’.

According to the Leeds and London-based practice, accessibility has remained a significant driver in the reworked 237m² scheme.

A spokesperson said: ‘[The] ground floor apartment has been designed to be as accessible as possible within the very constrained site area and raised ground floor.

‘This should be a distinctive feature of the project, and retains the client’s ability and others to make use of the accessible apartment.’

The scheme is due to start on site this May (2020) subject to approval by City of York Council.

3d street view update

The practice’s reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

The practice’s reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020

New project data

Client Private individual
Architect ArkleBoyce
Planning consultant ArkleBoyce
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Carbon Plan
Quantity surveyor PSC
Principal designer PSC
Funding Private
Tender date May 2020
Start on site date July 2020
Completion date Not available
Gross internal floor area 237m²
Total cost Undisclosed

Arkle boyce york take two 2020 collage

Original designs left; revised scheme right

Original designs left; revised scheme right

Previous project data

Tender date April 2019
Start on site date July 2019
Completion date May 2020
Gross internal floor area 255m²
Form of contract Traditional
Total cost Undisclosed
Client Private 
Architect ArkleBoyce
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Carbon Plan Engineering
Quantity surveyor PSC Surveying

Photo of king street site

Photo of king street site

Existing building

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more