ArkleBoyce swaps wheelchair-friendly York townhouse plans for holiday lets

ArkleBoyce has submitted revised plans for a site in York’s central conservation area, swapping its designs for a wheelchair-friendly house with a proposal for four holiday flats
In 2018 the practice lodged an application for a 255m² ‘one-off accessible’ home in King Street to replace a disused two-storey restaurant. This original five-storey scheme had been drawn up to cater for ‘a young man who has been using a wheelchair since 2010 as a result of a spinal cord injury’.
However, the client later ‘reappraised his requirements’ and bought another house for his own use, deciding instead to redevelop the city centre plot as a quartet of ’design-led holiday lets’.
According to the Leeds and London-based practice, accessibility has remained a significant driver in the reworked 237m² scheme.
A spokesperson said: ‘[The] ground floor apartment has been designed to be as accessible as possible within the very constrained site area and raised ground floor.
‘This should be a distinctive feature of the project, and retains the client’s ability and others to make use of the accessible apartment.’
The scheme is due to start on site this May (2020) subject to approval by City of York Council.
The practice’s reworked proposals for four holiday lets in King Street - scheme as per application from early 2020
New project data
Client Private individual
Architect ArkleBoyce
Planning consultant ArkleBoyce
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Carbon Plan
Quantity surveyor PSC
Principal designer PSC
Funding Private
Tender date May 2020
Start on site date July 2020
Completion date Not available
Gross internal floor area 237m²
Total cost Undisclosed
Original designs left; revised scheme right
Previous project data
Tender date April 2019
Start on site date July 2019
Completion date May 2020
Gross internal floor area 255m²
Form of contract Traditional
Total cost Undisclosed
Client Private
Architect ArkleBoyce
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Carbon Plan Engineering
Quantity surveyor PSC Surveying
Photo of king street site
