ArkleBoyce submits plans for farmers’ market building outside Harrogate

ArkleBoyce Architects has lodged plans for a 2,500m² farmers’ market building next to an existing garden centre on the outskirts of Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Clad in timber, the £3 million scheme at Crimple Hall includes a north-lit food hall and a restaurant.

The Leeds-based practice said it had designed the building ‘to create a new destination’ while ‘sitting comfortably within its picturesque edge-of-town location’. It added: ‘The building has a highly sustainable agenda which has driven the distinctive saw-tooth roof form to allow for natural ventilation and a north-lit food hall to create a visually dramatic space to spend time in.’

Subject to planning, construction is expected to start in spring 2020.

Project data

Location Harrogate

Type of project Retail, sustainable

Client Private, Crimple Hall

Architect ArkleBoyce Architects

Structural engineer Topping Engineers

M&E consultant Nexus Allied

Quantity surveyor Jones Hargreaves

CDM adviser PSC Surveying

Main contractor None yet

Funding Private

Tender date Autumn 2019

Start on site date Spring 2020

Gross internal floor area 2,500m²

Total cost £3 million (shell and core)