Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

ArkleBoyce submits plans for farmers’ market building outside Harrogate

20 May, 2019 By

19.04.02 ab crimple hall view1 final trees

Crimple Hall farmers market and restaurant - submitted for planning May 2019

Source:Design by ArkleBoyce Architects and visualisation by Darc Studio

1/16

Hide caption

  • 19.04.02 ab crimple hall view1 final trees

    Crimple Hall farmers market and restaurant - submitted for planning May 2019

    Source:Design by ArkleBoyce Architects and visualisation by Darc Studio

  • 19.04.01 ab crimple hall view2 final

    Crimple Hall farmers market (hall view) - submitted for planning May 2019

    Source:Design by ArkleBoyce Architects and visualisation by Darc Studio

  • Model 1

    Model of Crimple Hall proposals

  • Model 2

    Model of Crimple Hall proposals

  • Model 3

    Model of Crimple Hall proposals

  • B&w section 1

    Section

  • B&w massing

    Massing

  • Coloured ele 1

    Coloured elevation

  • Coloured ele 2

    Coloured elevation

  • Concept 1

    Concept sketch

  • Concept 2
  • Concept 3 perspective
  • Site plan

    Site plan

  • 01context 1

    Site context

  • 02context 2

    Site context

  • 03context 3

    Site context

  • Comment

ArkleBoyce Architects has lodged plans for a 2,500m² farmers’ market building next to an existing garden centre on the outskirts of Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Clad in timber, the £3 million scheme at Crimple Hall includes a north-lit food hall and a restaurant.

The Leeds-based practice said it had designed the building ‘to create a new destination’ while ‘sitting comfortably within its picturesque edge-of-town location’. It added: ‘The building has a highly sustainable agenda which has driven the distinctive saw-tooth roof form to allow for natural ventilation and a north-lit food hall to create a visually dramatic space to spend time in.’

Subject to planning, construction is expected to start in spring 2020.

Project data

Location Harrogate
Type of project Retail, sustainable
Client Private, Crimple Hall
Architect ArkleBoyce Architects
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Nexus Allied
Quantity surveyor Jones Hargreaves
CDM adviser PSC Surveying
Main contractor None yet
Funding Private
Tender date Autumn 2019
Start on site date Spring 2020
Gross internal floor area 2,500m²
Total cost £3 million (shell and core)

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs