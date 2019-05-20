ArkleBoyce submits plans for farmers’ market building outside Harrogate

ArkleBoyce Architects has lodged plans for a 2,500m² farmers’ market building next to an existing garden centre on the outskirts of Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Clad in timber, the £3 million scheme at Crimple Hall includes a north-lit food hall and a restaurant.
The Leeds-based practice said it had designed the building ‘to create a new destination’ while ‘sitting comfortably within its picturesque edge-of-town location’. It added: ‘The building has a highly sustainable agenda which has driven the distinctive saw-tooth roof form to allow for natural ventilation and a north-lit food hall to create a visually dramatic space to spend time in.’
Subject to planning, construction is expected to start in spring 2020.
Project data
Location Harrogate
Type of project Retail, sustainable
Client Private, Crimple Hall
Architect ArkleBoyce Architects
Structural engineer Topping Engineers
M&E consultant Nexus Allied
Quantity surveyor Jones Hargreaves
CDM adviser PSC Surveying
Main contractor None yet
Funding Private
Tender date Autumn 2019
Start on site date Spring 2020
Gross internal floor area 2,500m²
Total cost £3 million (shell and core)
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.