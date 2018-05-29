ArkleBoyce reveals plans for ‘small settlement’ in West Yorkshire

The annual British Council of Offices (BCO) conference, which took place last week in sun-drenched Berlin, has undergone a dramatic image change. But did the spirited blowout deliver on its diversity message? Ella Jessel reports
The latest AJ focuses on workplaces, with studies of Rogers Stirk Harbour’s whisky distillery and visitor centre for Macallan; a series of buildings for German steelworks Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross; and London’s De Beauvoir Block scheme for small businesses and startups by Henley Halebrown. PLUS The life and work of ‘maverick and genius’ Will Alsop; seven top attractions at this year’s Venice Biennale; ...