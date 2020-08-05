Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

ArkleBoyce reveals design for Yorkshire Dales house

5 August, 2020 By

Shadwell front 01 grunge lr

Proposed render: front view

Source: ArkleBoyce

1/24

Hide caption

  • Shadwell front 01 grunge lr

    Proposed render: front view

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Shadwell entrance lr

    Proposed render: entrance view

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Shadwell back view grunge lr

    Proposed render: back view

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • 20 05 14 proposed 2020 05 14 living space reva

    Proposed render: living room space

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Bedroom internal reva

    Proposed render: bedroom view

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Img 6267

    Existing site photo

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Img 6250

    Existing site photo

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Img 6230

    Existing site photo

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Img 6319

    Existing site photo

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Img 3014

    Existing site photo

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)015 proposed ground floor plan

    Proposed ground floor plan

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)016 proposed first floor plan

    Proposed first floor plan

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)017 proposed second floor plan

    Proposed second floor plan

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)018 proposed roof floor plan colour

    Proposed roof floor plan

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Comparison cross section

    Proposed cross section

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)020 proposed nw elevation

    Proposed northwest elevation

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)020 proposed nw elevation roadlevel

    Proposed northwest elevation at road level

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)021 proposed se elevation

    Proposed southeast elevation

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Ap(0)022 proposed sw elevation

    Proposed southwest elevation

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Site diagram prop 1

    Proposed site diagram

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Exploded axo environmental

    Exploded environmental axonometric

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Day book sketches edit

    Concept sketch

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Plan parti edit

    Concept sketch of plan

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Concept 1 fw edit

    Concept sketch

    Source: ArkleBoyce

  • Comment

ArkleBoyce is seeking planning consent for a rural family home in the Yorkshire Dales

The Leeds and London-based practice, headed by directors Graham Boyce and James Arkle, has proposed a linear barn-like form for a house in the village of Shadwell, six miles north east of Leeds city centre.

As it sits within the green belt, the practice has designed the house to ensure that long-range views are protected, with careful attention to mass and height.

The scheme takes cues from west Yorkshire’s landscape of converted farmhouses, agricultural buildings and farmland. A simple material palette comprises Yorkshire stone for the ground floor and chimneys, with the upper floor and roof clad in a dark material.

Boyce says this choice of material references existing barns on the site: ’The material will weather and soften, but more importantly merges into the backdrop of the trees.’

The new home will replace a four-bedroom house, a series of large disused agricultural barns and supporting ancillary structures.

If the plans are approved by Leeds City Council, work is expected to start on site next year and complete in summer 2022. 

20 05 14 proposed 2020 05 14 living space reva

Proposed render: living room space

Architect’s view

Day book sketches edit

The brief was to create a family home that was befitting of the site and its rural setting. This comprised creating a strong sense of what a home means in Yorkshire, a good relationship with the landscape, the context of built form within the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales and its rich agricultural tradition, and closeness with the landscape.

We took inspiration from the existing barns on site and other stone agricultural buildings which define the social, historic and visual chapter of Yorkshire and the wider Dales landscapes.

The proposed dwelling is a simple, rural form with a long and linear proportion. Materials are simple, taking cues from the local vernacular, providing a building with a relatable form and palette.

The use of Yorkshire stone for the ground floor and chimneys gives the building solidity and a strong barn-like aesthetic. The upper floor and roof are clad in a dark material, which similarly references rural shelters and other structures including the barns on the site. The dark material will weather and soften, but more importantly merges into the backdrop of the trees, creating a soft and subtle appearance from a distance, reducing the impact on any long distance glimpses through the trees.

The vernacular form and massing are blended with contemporary detailing creating a design with an over-arching contextual approach. The use of traditional materials for the scheme provides a suitable design response to this dynamic site and embraces the beautiful surrounding context.

Graham Boyce, director, ArkleBoyce

Project data

Location Alban Villa, Shadwell in West Yorkshire
Type of project Replacement dwelling in green belt
Client Stephen Tweddle and Harmeet Dhaliwal
Local authority Leeds
Architect ArkleBoyce Architects
Start on site date Summer 2021
Completion date Summer 2022
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Gross internal floor area 372m²
Total cost Undisclosed

Img 6250

Existing site photo

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more