ArkleBoyce reveals design for Yorkshire Dales house

The Leeds and London-based practice, headed by directors Graham Boyce and James Arkle, has proposed a linear barn-like form for a house in the village of Shadwell, six miles north east of Leeds city centre.

As it sits within the green belt, the practice has designed the house to ensure that long-range views are protected, with careful attention to mass and height.

The scheme takes cues from west Yorkshire’s landscape of converted farmhouses, agricultural buildings and farmland. A simple material palette comprises Yorkshire stone for the ground floor and chimneys, with the upper floor and roof clad in a dark material.

Boyce says this choice of material references existing barns on the site: ’The material will weather and soften, but more importantly merges into the backdrop of the trees.’

The new home will replace a four-bedroom house, a series of large disused agricultural barns and supporting ancillary structures.

If the plans are approved by Leeds City Council, work is expected to start on site next year and complete in summer 2022.

Show Fullscreen Proposed render: living room space





Architect’s view

Show Fullscreen

The brief was to create a family home that was befitting of the site and its rural setting. This comprised creating a strong sense of what a home means in Yorkshire, a good relationship with the landscape, the context of built form within the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales and its rich agricultural tradition, and closeness with the landscape.

We took inspiration from the existing barns on site and other stone agricultural buildings which define the social, historic and visual chapter of Yorkshire and the wider Dales landscapes.

The proposed dwelling is a simple, rural form with a long and linear proportion. Materials are simple, taking cues from the local vernacular, providing a building with a relatable form and palette.

The use of Yorkshire stone for the ground floor and chimneys gives the building solidity and a strong barn-like aesthetic. The upper floor and roof are clad in a dark material, which similarly references rural shelters and other structures including the barns on the site. The dark material will weather and soften, but more importantly merges into the backdrop of the trees, creating a soft and subtle appearance from a distance, reducing the impact on any long distance glimpses through the trees.

The vernacular form and massing are blended with contemporary detailing creating a design with an over-arching contextual approach. The use of traditional materials for the scheme provides a suitable design response to this dynamic site and embraces the beautiful surrounding context.

Graham Boyce, director, ArkleBoyce

Project data

Location Alban Villa, Shadwell in West Yorkshire

Type of project Replacement dwelling in green belt

Client Stephen Tweddle and Harmeet Dhaliwal

Local authority Leeds

Architect ArkleBoyce Architects

Start on site date Summer 2021

Completion date Summer 2022

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Gross internal floor area 372m²

Total cost Undisclosed