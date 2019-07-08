Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

ArkleBoyce designs accessible house for stroke survivor

8 July, 2019 By

V1 ab darcstudio

Source: Darcstudio

1/7

Hide caption

  • V1 ab darcstudio

    Source: Darcstudio

  • V2 ab darcstudio

    Source: Darcstudio

  • Model image

    Model image

  • Img 0078

    Existing property

  • Img 0088

    Existing site

  • Aerial view existing

    Aerial view existing

  • Proposed ground floor plan
  • Comment

ArkleBoyce Architects has submitted plans for a home in rural Bedfordshire tailored to the needs of a client who suffered a stroke last year

The 418m² house on the green belt site in the Chilterns is the practice’s second home ’designed specifically for accessible use’, having won approval for a five-storey, wheelchair-accessible house in York in December.

According to the Leeds-based studio, the scheme creates ’a new home with carer’s accommodation for a couple who are moving from a Grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse due to the requirements of one of the occupants, who sadly suffered a stroke in 2018’.

The ’low-lying contemporary response’ in the area of outstanding natrual beauty will be built from local flint and timber and replaces an existing, run-down property.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ’The forefront of our approach has been to meet the clients specific needs but also create a dwelling that opens up and embraced this very special setting.

’The scheme utilises a green roof to minimise any visual impact of the proposal, reduce rainwater run-off and provide increased biodiversity of plant life and an additional habitat for wildlife.’

Subject to approval, work could beging on site in Spring 2020

Proposed ground floor plan

Proposed ground floor plan

Project data

Location Bedfordshire
Type of project One-off residential
Client Shortgrove Development
Architect ArkleBoyce
Status Planning
Gross internal floor area 418m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Total cost Undisclosed

Model image

Model image

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs