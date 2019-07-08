ArkleBoyce designs accessible house for stroke survivor

ArkleBoyce Architects has submitted plans for a home in rural Bedfordshire tailored to the needs of a client who suffered a stroke last year

The 418m² house on the green belt site in the Chilterns is the practice’s second home ’designed specifically for accessible use’, having won approval for a five-storey, wheelchair-accessible house in York in December.

According to the Leeds-based studio, the scheme creates ’a new home with carer’s accommodation for a couple who are moving from a Grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse due to the requirements of one of the occupants, who sadly suffered a stroke in 2018’.

The ’low-lying contemporary response’ in the area of outstanding natrual beauty will be built from local flint and timber and replaces an existing, run-down property.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ’The forefront of our approach has been to meet the clients specific needs but also create a dwelling that opens up and embraced this very special setting.

’The scheme utilises a green roof to minimise any visual impact of the proposal, reduce rainwater run-off and provide increased biodiversity of plant life and an additional habitat for wildlife.’

Subject to approval, work could beging on site in Spring 2020

Show Fullscreen Proposed ground floor plan

Project data

Location Bedfordshire

Type of project One-off residential

Client Shortgrove Development

Architect ArkleBoyce

Status Planning

Gross internal floor area 418m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Total cost Undisclosed