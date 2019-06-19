Architype crowned AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year 2019

Architype was the clear winner in this category, picking up the AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year award for the third time

Judges felt that sustainability was in Architype’s DNA, with the practice leading ‘across the board in breadth and depth because sustainability permeates the ethos of the practice’.

Architype presented eight projects across a range of building types, each demonstrating its evidence-based approach. Particularly noteworthy in terms of design is the Imperial War Museum Paper Store in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, which suggests that the practice is starting to develop an architectural language on a par with its sustainable approach.

The practice continues to commit an impressive 10 per cent of profits to research, and recently completed a detailed three-year post-occupancy study of its Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia. The building has achieved a 65 per cent reduction in whole-life carbon (over a 100-year life) compared with a conventional university building, as well as an ambitious DEC A rating for three consecutive years. Indoor air quality, with a focus on healthy materials and comfort, is another area of research in a joint project with University College London.

Generous in its approach to industry knowledge-sharing, Architype delivered more than 50 talks during the year. Looking ahead, the practice is planning to launch an environmental consultancy focused on building performance.

Allies and Morrison was highly commended in this category, impressing the judges with its newly formalised bespoke sustainability strategy and toolkit, which aim to translate the practice’s instinctive way of working into evidence-based design. This could be a widely replicable approach for AJ100 practices and the next step will be for the practice to deliver on its targets.

Architype, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, a £23 million Passivhaus school in Wales Source: Architype/Northgraf Architype, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, a £23 million Passivhaus school in Wales

Highly commended

Allies and Morrison

Shortlisted

Hawkins\Brown

HTA Design

John Robertson Architects

Sheppard Robson

Judges

Hero Bennett, principal sustainability consultant, Max Fordham

Edward Dixon, sustainability insights director, Landsec

Carl Turner, director, Carl Turner Architects

Anna Woodeson, director, LTS Architects

Hattie Hartman, sustainability editor, The Architects’ Journal

