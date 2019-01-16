Architype chosen to design Greenwich Park learning centre

The practice, whose designs have yet to be released, topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the commission located within the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site and backed by the Royal Parks.

Architype will create a 340m² educational complex for training volunteers, featuring internal and external classrooms, offices and a multipurpose exhibition space.

It will be constructed inside the nursery yard in the park’s south-east corner near a deer enclosure. A wildlife centre was previously created in a series of disused buildings within the nursery yard 16 years ago.

The historic 75ha green space overlooking the River Thames is believed to be the oldest public park in the country.

Formerly Henry VIII’s hunting ground, it was relandscaped by André Le Nôtre during the 17th century and opened to the public in the 1700s. The Grade I-listed landscape is home to the prime meridian and Royal Observatory.

Nearby landmarks include the Grade I-listed 1726 Vanbrugh Castle and the Queen’s House by Inigo Jones. The latest project is part of a wider Heritage Lottery Fund application to restore and upgrade the historic landscape which witnesses large numbers of visitors.