Architecture00’s ‘ultra-modern’ Swansea workspace approved

Swansea councillors have approved plans by Architecture00 for a six-storey office block on the site of a former nightclub

The local authority granted permission for the London practice’s ‘ultra-modern’ 71-72 Kingsway scheme.

Backed by the council, the project forms part of a ‘digital district’ initiative, which is being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal.

Architecture00 will create eight floors of multi-tenanted workspace and related facilities, including two levels in the basement of the former Oceana nightclub.

The practice’s Dave Saxby said the scheme was ‘deliberately targeted at driving up the quality of office provision in the city’.

He added: ‘The council is looking to attract both local businesses in the tech space – Swansea University is world-leading in certain areas – and also companies looking to relocate staff to South Wales.’

Extensive roof terraces will include ‘dramatic’ planting, according to Saxby, as part of a green infrastructure policy and will aim to achieve BREEAM Excellent status.

Both the building and a new landscaped pedestrian link will include measures to capture rainwater run-off, some of which will be used to irrigate plantings. Heat source pumps will be used and natural ventilation will be available.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: ’71-72 Kingsway will cater for new and existing digital businesses, bringing them together in an ultra-modern flexible workspace environment, generating new jobs and vitality for the city centre. We’re talking to high-profile potential occupiers already and are confident of demand.’

Work could start on site early next year with the building potentially opening in late 2022.