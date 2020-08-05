Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Architecture00’s ‘ultra-modern’ Swansea workspace approved

5 August, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

Source:Uniform

1/7

Hide caption

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

    Source:Uniform

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme

    Source:Uniform

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - entry hall

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - entry hall

    Source:Architecture00

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - reception

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - reception

    Source:Architecture00

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - level one breakout area

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - level one breakout area

    Source:Architecture00

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - workspace

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - workspace

  • Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - level five terrace

    Architecture00 Swansea Kingsway scheme - level five terrace

    Source:Architecture00

  • Comment

Swansea councillors have approved plans by Architecture00 for a six-storey office block on the site of a former nightclub

The local authority granted permission for the London practice’s ‘ultra-modern’ 71-72 Kingsway scheme.

Backed by the council, the project forms part of a ‘digital district’ initiative, which is being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal.

Architecture00 will create eight floors of multi-tenanted workspace and related facilities, including two levels in the basement of the former Oceana nightclub.

The practice’s Dave Saxby said the scheme was ‘deliberately targeted at driving up the quality of office provision in the city’.

He added: ‘The council is looking to attract both local businesses in the tech space – Swansea University is world-leading in certain areas – and also companies looking to relocate staff to South Wales.’

Extensive roof terraces will include ‘dramatic’ planting, according to Saxby, as part of a green infrastructure policy and will aim to achieve BREEAM Excellent status.

Both the building and a new landscaped pedestrian link will include measures to capture rainwater run-off, some of which will be used to irrigate plantings. Heat source pumps will be used and natural ventilation will be available.

Council leader Rob Stewart said: ’71-72 Kingsway will cater for new and existing digital businesses, bringing them together in an ultra-modern flexible workspace environment, generating new jobs and vitality for the city centre. We’re talking to high-profile potential occupiers already and are confident of demand.’

Work could start on site early next year with the building potentially opening in late 2022.

Project data 

Location Swansea
Local authority Swansea Council
Type of project Flexible workspace and public facilities
Client Swansea Council
Lead consultant WSP
Architect Architecture00
Landscape architect The Urbansists
Planning consultant The Urbansists
Structural engineer WSP
M&E consultant WSP
Quantity surveyor Gleeds
CDM adviser WSP
Lighting consultant WSP
Main contractor Currently out to tender with West Wales Framework contractors
Funding Swansea Council & Welsh Government
Tender date June 2020
Start on site January 2021
Completion August 2022
Contract duration circa 78 weeks
Gross internal floor area 11,000m²
Form of contract and/or procurement NEC3 - Design & Build
Annual CO2 emissions 12.4kg/m² (BRUKL)
Total cost Currently out to tender

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more