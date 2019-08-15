Architecture student numbers highest in a decade, UCAS reveals

The number of people accepted to study architecture, building and planning in the UK is the highest in a decade, new figures reveal
Statistics released by UCAS on A-Level results day show that 7,250 students have been placed on undergraduate courses - the greatest annual number shown in records dating back to 2010.
The rise comes despite a 5 per cent drop in placed applicants from EU countries outside the UK ahead of Brexit – down to 480. This was the first year-on-year drop for this applicant group since 2014.
However, the number of placed applicants from outside the EU is up 9 per cent on the same period last year, rising to 820.
There are 4 per cent more students from England placed on architecture, building and planning courses,16 per cent more from Northern Ireland and 3 per cent more from Wales. Scotland, however, has experienced a 9 per cent fall in placed applicants.
Overall, across all courses, there is a 1 per cent decrease in the number of applicants placed – to 408,960 – compared with A-Level results day in 2018.
