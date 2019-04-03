Architecture profession ‘lagging behind’ on diversity, says RIBA

The RIBA has said architecture is lagging behind other sectors on diversity as it outlined its new strategy to promote a more ’inclusive’ profession

The new Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy will help ‘promote and support a more diverse and inclusive architecture profession’, according to the institute.

One of the key issues the RIBA hopes to tackle is the under-representation of BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) architects and a ‘relative lack’ of BAME-owned practices.

According to its education statistics, progression rates from Part 1 into practical training and at Part 2 to Part 3 and beyond are ‘much lower’ among BAME students.

Also a high priority is reducing the gender pay gap in architecture and tackling social mobility. The strategy will also cover issues relating to LGBTQ+ communities, disability, religion, and mental health.

One of those working on the strategy is Femi Oresanya, interim chair of RIBA’s expert advisory group Architects for Change (AfC) who took over from Elsie Owusu in November.

He said: ‘I love our profession – our creativity, our passion and our collaborative approach. But I cannot be proud of our diversity – or lack of it – where we lag behind other professions like law, medicine and accountancy. We need to be more inclusive and represent the society we serve.

’The barriers to entry and progression must be eradicated.’

The RIBA says it will tackle these issues by better facilitating access to the profession and promoting ’positive and inclusive role models’.

It also said it would promote ‘equal opportunities for access to projects and public sector funded work and will use continuing professional development to ensure the culture of the profession does not tolerate bullying, harassment or discrimination.