Architecture is systemically racist. So what is the profession going to do about it?

Findings from the AJ’s race diversity survey show the profession has a serious and seemingly worsening problem with racism, creating obstacles at every level for those from a non-white background. Why is this happening and, more importantly, what are the possible solutions?

‘ We don’t want preferential treatment; just stop shutting the doors on us and let us do our job,’ said one black female architect in response to the AJ’s 2020 race diversity survey. Its findings make for thought-provoking reading. The data and candid comments give a sometimes uncomfortable insight into the significant barriers still facing architects from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds as they struggle against both blatant and less-overt systemic racism. Worryingly, responses from more than 1,300 UK-based respondents to the poll – the second run by the AJ in partnership with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust – suggest the situation is getting worse, not better.

Of course, awareness of racism has also increased markedly in recent months and the new data shows architects and students are more worried than ever about race issues. In fact, the percentage of those from a BAME background who think racism is ‘widespread’ in the architecture profession has increased markedly, up from 23 per cent from the first survey in 2018 to a third this year.

This proportion is even higher among black respondents, with 43 per cent of this group saying racism was ‘widely prevalent’, compared with 30 per cent two years ago. Though fewer white respondents thought it was widespread (17 per cent), the proportion of those who did has almost doubled from the 9 per cent recorded in 2018.

The latest survey also reveals that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of respondents from a BAME background said they had been victims of racism at their place of work – this proportion has also gone up from the 24 per cent in the earlier 2018 survey. But, what is also clear from the respondents’ testimonies, is that the problems go much deeper than name-calling and flagrant maltreatment (although these still take place); more common are, in the words of an anonymous commentator, ‘micro aggressions, stereotyping, false narratives, denials and erasure’.

As a female British Indian architectural assistant in her 20s said: ‘While I’ve never heard slurs, the opinions shared by colleagues convey the message that “minorities are making a fuss about nothing” and “there isn’t really a problem”. This, in itself, shows the white privilege and ignorance of some people.’ Another respondent, a black student in his 20s, said: ‘Language is at the lower end of racism and can be easily averted. I have seen racist actions where things are not necessarily said but are obviously a result of race.’

For many BAME architects, issues are felt from the very start of their education and continue as they try to get job interviews and win work. In a very recent example, none of the 110 practices appointed on Southwark Council’s new architectural framework were led by black architects, even though 25 per cent of the borough’s population is black and 46 per cent is non-white – why?

Teri Okoro, director at north London practice TOCA, said: ‘The outcome of Southwark’s recent procurement exercise that excludes representation from a group forming a quarter of their population is most concerning. [It] represents a failing in process, outcome and delivering on their public-sector equality duty to advance equality of opportunity.’

The ‘unacceptable’ Southwark situation – as London mayor Sadiq Khan described it – made the headlines partly because the council had been trying to shake things up and create ‘arguably the most dynamic new pool of designers seen in many years’. But how many other tenders exist that are just as unrepresentative but go unnoticed, unchallenged?

The survey, whose respondents included 473 who were UK-based and from BAME backgrounds (58 per cent of whom were female), reveals there are hurdles at every turn, both within and outside of practices. Asked whether ‘Being black and/or [from a] minority ethnic [group] created barriers to career progression in the architecture industry’, 83 per cent of BAME respondents agreed; this rose to 91 per cent in black respondents.

Before standing as an RIBA presidential candidate in 2018, Elsie Owusu came under fire for suggesting the system was set against BAME architects and that the industry, and the RIBA, was steeped in ‘institutional racism’ (RIBA set to investigate ‘institutionalised racism’, AJ 02.12.15).

She told the AJ: ‘I received a lot of abuse for saying racism runs through the profession like a stick of rock. And I think it does. It starts from Part 1. This survey shows that these issues are not going to go away. Young people’s lives are still being damaged. Talent is still being lost.’ She added: ‘If people want change, they will make change. The fact that change hasn’t happened means that people don’t want it. Racism and discrimination are hiding in plain sight in the profession.’

So how does the profession resolve these problems and help the 91 per cent of BAME survey respondents who admitted they would like to see more support from within the architecture industry? Kunle Barker, designer, property expert and presenter of Love Your Home & Garden said: ‘There is no “silver bullet” solution to this problem and it is worrying that over the past two years nothing seems to have changed. The appetite for change seems to be stronger than ever so we must all capitalise on this, stop box-ticking and spouting rhetoric and push for real, long-lasting and meaningful change.’

One commentator, a British Indian architect in her 30s, agreed: ‘[We] need to move beyond tick-boxing and seminars with all the BAME people attending at RIBA but few white decision makers [doing so]. This isn’t just a BAME problem to fix. The white people have to be in the room and held accountable.’

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have certainly brought the issue to the fore of many people’s minds – and into the press. As Angela Dapper, chair of Grimshaw’s umbrella diversity and inclusion group, says, BLM has ‘created a momentum we should embrace’. However, she warns: ‘While we want to quickly spring into action, we also need to make sure we are creating long-lasting, meaningful change.’

Del Hossain, architect and managing director of the architecture team at careers agency Adrem Group agrees, arguing that the profession’s response has to be more than knee-jerk short-termism. He said: ‘In architecture at the moment, everything is about multiculturalism – it is almost like overdosing on it. Overcompensating. Isn’t this, in itself, a slight [against BAME architects]?’ He added: ‘Should we overdose a little bit because it is needed? Yes. But not if you are only going to do it for this month of guilt. It is like “I’m a bad dad, I forgot your birthday”. Diversity has got to be more ingrained in the long-term culture.’

This step change is needed now. Recent AJ100 data shows that little headway is being made in terms of making the profession more diverse. Only 11 per cent of the architects in the nation’s largest practice are from BAME backgrounds – 763 in total, a drop of 13 from 2019. To that end, the AJ has looked at three areas in which the system could be more representative and equitable.

First steps

Sorting out architectural education

It is helpful for anyone thinking of taking that first step on a new career path to see someone who has successfully done it before. Yet most of those completing the AJ’s survey struggled to name anyone they admired in the profession from a BAME background – other than David Adjaye. As one black London-based female respondent in her 20s said, ‘I am almost embarrassed to say, I honestly do not know of any.’

Sadly, many respondents said architecture was still not put forward as a genuine career option at primary or secondary school, and more could be done to enthuse younger children about the built environment. In one encouraging development, the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust and HKS Architects recently launched the downloadable Getting into Architecture toolkit, aimed at introducing architecture to students aged 13 and above, and advising them on how to get into the profession. But there is clearly more to be done.

According to Timothy Onyenobi, a member of the RIBA Architects for Change advisory group, universities need to change their entrance policies. He says architecture schools could learn from how the more diverse medical profession approaches selection and that interview panels should reflect the candidate’s ethnicity.

Once through the door, commentators spelled out the difficulties faced on the traditional route to architectural qualification. ‘Everyone is white, mainly male too,’ said one survey respondent. ‘Those that teach are 95 per cent white too. Tutors bond better or choose to interact more with white students. You never see a white student struggle alone. Students from black and ethnic backgrounds always have to work harder to prove themselves or to be seen. This is not an overstatement.’

While issues of race should not be conflated with those of class or socioeconomic background, numerous BAME respondents thought different ways of funding education were needed. Some efforts in this respect are already taking shape, such as the UCL’s new Bartlett Promise Scholarships. These will provide full tuition fees plus an annual living allowance for UK/EU/forced migrant undergraduate students from backgrounds that are under-represented at The Bartlett – along with care leavers, people with a disability and those from a low-performing school, this also includes people from a BAME background.

Hannah Corlett, founding director of HNNA and a senior teaching fellow at The Bartlett, said: ‘Within the UK student intake, you simply don’t see sufficient representation of the BAME community walking the halls of most university architecture departments. It is at this point (Part 1) that we need to address the racial disparity rather than waiting until practice level.’

However, she added that Part 1 bursaries should be matched with support at postgraduate level: ‘The fall-off in UK students between undergraduate and postgraduate courses is significant. This relates directly to the fee cap on degree courses of £9,250, which doesn’t exist at Master’s level – yet a Master’s qualification is a prerequisite to registering as a UK architect. Support should be equally and continuously available to support talent from under-represented, socioeconomically disadvantaged communities if we want them to become registered architects. It’s common sense.’

Meanwhile the five-year-old educational disruptor, the London School of Architecture (LSA), has said it plans to ‘step up its activities to achieve its founding ambition to remove barriers to the profession of architecture’. By 2030, it aims to triple in size and have a student body that is 50 per cent ethnically diverse and 50 per cent from disadvantaged backgrounds, measured using various mandatory tools as stipulated by the Office for Students.

As part of this ambition, the LSA, which began as an ‘experimental Part 2-only’ school, is launching a Part 1 programme so it can ‘recruit directly’ from secondary schools and is investing in a national outreach programme. Its founder Will Hunter, who is to step down shortly as chief executive, said: ‘We’ve only had a Part 2, not a full through route. Setting up a new school is a long-term project, but I am sure we have reached a pivot point and can really start making some game-changing progress.’

In addition, the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, since its foundation in 2004, has awarded bursaries to more than 150 students and continues to support hundreds more through its Building Futures programme. At the start of the year, Newcastle University announced two Stephen Lawrence bursary awards for young people from BAME backgrounds to study architecture. There is also hope that the nascent apprenticeships programme, in which students earn as they learn, could improve diversity. However, at present, many more courses are offered for Part 2 apprentices – ie, those who have already made their way through the expensive undergraduate degree – than for those entering the career path at Part 1.

Education Seven steps to help increase diversity at the earliest possible stage Timothy Onyenobi, member, RIBA Architects for Change advisory group Reduction or elimination of subjectivity in how the entry exams are structured: university entry interviews should be as blind as possible, similar to how some competitions are conducted in terms of identity being anonymous during the process. A similar approach that could be adopted is that which exists in the medical profession – a significant part of the entry exams, especially for internationally educated doctors, are objective multiple-choice questions.

If subjectivity, such as interviews, cannot be avoided, examiners from BAME backgrounds should form the majority of the interviewing panel for BAME students or candidates.

The prescribed examinations should be structured to take into account cultural and communication differences without compromising quality.

Training is needed for university admission teams to be able to identify and address unconscious biases they might have, but of which they may be unaware.

Architectural institutions and universities could make bursaries, grants or other financial support systems available for BAME candidates, where appropriate.

There should be provisions for healthy discussions about race and ethnicity in schools of architecture.

The topic should not be avoided because individuals fear being accused of racially motivated words; without healthy discussions on the topic, it becomes an unpleasant ‘elephant in the room’.



Life in practice

From getting an interview to promotion

BAME respondents to the AJ’s race diversity survey reported regularly coming up against barriers in their everyday working life. As one commentator said: ‘[There remains] sly, structural racism that stops BAME colleagues from progressing and being recognised for their talent just like white colleagues.’

Simone de Gale, one of the first architect recipients of a Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust bursary, agrees: ‘When a black person walks into a job interview or workplace, there is an automatic higher threshold of expectation. Black people have to work extremely hard, be angelic and conform just to obtain and retain the job. The psychological perception is that they are not allowed to be bold, ambitious or independent. [Ambition] can be quickly shut down.’

She added: ‘White people, on the other hand, are encouraged to be creative and steer away from the norm, and it is considered [to be] innovation and [indicative of] qualities of leadership. This is a learned culture that we have embedded in our society. It is imperative we work together to reverse this thinking.‘

Even getting in front of a prospective employer poses its problems. ‘My name is very European,’ said one respondent from a BAME background. ‘But when I arrived for interviews, you could see the shock on the interviewer’s face from looking at my CV and then seeing my physical appearance.’

Recruiter Hossain is well aware of the prejudice associated with non-Anglo Saxon names on CVs. However, he has a solution. He said: ‘We have started to miss names off. Just let the education and work experience speak for itself, so people can’t judge based on a name they can’t pronounce. It’s more meritocratic.’ This is something Sonia Watson, chief executive of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust also suggests as one of eight measures practices can implement to diversify their workforce and improve the range of applicants.

The data shows that, for a BAME architect, obstacles to progression continue throughout their career. Two statistics are particularly telling: two-thirds of UK-based BAME respondents said they didn’t see BAME colleagues at senior levels in the profession; and 70 per cent of responses from the same group said they were discouraged by the lack of BAME employees in architecture.

One way to increase diversity at management level, as suggested by at least one survey respondent, would be to bring in a version of the Rooney Rule – an affirmative-action policy used in American football requiring teams to interview candidates from minority ethnic groups for head coach and senior football operation jobs. One respondent said: ‘[This could be] the only way to bring in meaningful change, break the norm and get more people of colour into the boardrooms.’

Things are already happening at some of the UK’s larger practices. Foster + Partners has several inclusion forums and champions which, it claims, allow people ‘to raise awareness, increase education and encourage conversations within the practice’. One of these is its ethnicity forum, led by Narinder Sagoo and Armstrong Yakubu – both senior partners at the practice – which leads on the company’s position on supporting diversity and opposing racism.

Meanwhile, Grimshaw has set up ‘eight key pathways that are associated to measurable goals, regularly reviewed’ to see where the practice is improving – or not – and to hold itself to account. Angela Dapper said: ‘We are collectively deciding what and how we measure, while also having points of review to make sure we learn and adapt as we need to.’

The AJ100 big-hitter has also come up with its own acronym. Dapper added: ‘We are trying to avoid using the term “BAME” as it oversimplifies the differences in both group and individual experience. We laboured over the name of our racial diversity group until one of its members came up with MEGA – multi-ethnic group plus allies. It is inclusive [and] recognises the important of allies.’

The workplace Eight steps to diversify your practice Sonia Watson, chief executive, Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust Host an open day specifically for people from minority ethnic backgrounds to encourage them to work in your industry and your company.

Offer work-shadowing, training and internships for people from minority ethnic backgrounds so they are ready to apply and succeed. Ensure financial support is available to enable people from disadvantaged backgrounds to participate.

Diversify where you advertise job opportunities – for example, by advertising them in media that have a high readership of people from diverse backgrounds or through local community centres and partner organisations.

If you are using a recruitment firm, set a requirement regarding the diversity of candidates they submit to you.

Include in job advertisements statements such as ‘we welcome applicants from BAME backgrounds’, which will encourage people from diverse backgrounds to apply.

Include staff from diverse backgrounds in your recruitment process and, ideally, on any interview panel – this will help you uncover any unintentional barriers and send a positive message to applicants about your commitment to diversity.

Remove any unconscious bias from your shortlisting by blanking out information such as names, schools and locations that could contribute to a biased assessment of the candidate.

Consider recruiting through Urban, an agency partnered with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust that helps built-environment employers diversify their workforce while helping young people from under-represented backgrounds into architecture.

Procurement

Removing the barriers to winning work

Ironically, Southwark Council defended the controversial lack of any black-led practices on its framework by saying that its assessment process was entirely ‘applicant blind’, and that more than half of the panel who chose in excess of 100 architectural studios comprised people from BAME backgrounds. The council added that its design pool ‘still too far reflects the wider systemic issues in the profession’. But shouldn’t the chosen design teams reflect the make-up of the people for whom they are designing?

Making the creaking public-tender process more representative will not be easy. One answer could be to insist – for instance in RIBA competitions – that larger practices always have to team up with SMEs on bids. It is a potential move that would be welcomed by Onyenobi.

He said: ‘The large practice gets the creative, dynamic and diverse SME and BAME-led practice skills. The client gets the desired cost-effective experience and track record. The SMEs and BAME-led practices get the tutelage and large project portfolio, which is a springboard.’

Kunle Barker believes things could be taken even further and has called for a shake-up of how bids are marked. He told the AJ: ‘Quite simply, part of the scoring system for assessing bids should include an element of diversity. It may seem quite draconian and unfair but, if we are to make real changes, there needs to be a way to link a company’s success at becoming more diverse to their commercial success, rewarding companies that take diversity seriously and penalising ones that don’t effect real change.’

The UK’s departure from the EU and its procurement legislation could open the door to a shift from the current tick-box tendering that routinely excludes a diverse range of practices, claims Owusu. She, along with Black Females in Architecture committee member Umi Baden-Powell and engineer and founder of Black Professionals in Construction Amos Simbo, has led a call to government to do just that.

Owusu told the AJ: ‘We are talking to MP Nadhim Zahawi about how we use procurement to deliver the homes we need delivered, and we are helping him to work on a green paper. What we [around 130 people who signed an open letter] are saying to the government is “we have an emergency”. Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and we can see how BAME and disadvantaged communities have been harmed disproportionately by infection and death. We have an opportunity for BAME architects to help make the future and help build the solutions; in the same way that the NHS has saved lives, architects are the solution to saving the future.’

Encouragingly, in the last few weeks, a number of competitions have been launched, which suggests clients are trying to look beyond the usual names. In June, the City of London Corporation announced a new £20 million architectural services framework, stipulating that it sought ‘architecture teams who could reflect the variety of backgrounds and perspectives of the Square Mile’s workers, residents and visitors’. Meanwhile those behind Argent Related’s large mixed-use Brent Cross South development have consciously sought a diverse shortlist of firms to look at an ‘exciting project’ within the larger north London scheme.

And, last week, Croydon Council’s arms-length developer Brick By Brick joined forces with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust to launch a competition to attract a new, more diverse generation of architects for a housing project in the borough (see page 116). Watson said: ‘The aim is to encourage the participation of smaller practices because these firms are more likely to have BAME-background leaders. The competition also seeks to promote engagement with a diverse range of people during the design process to create designs that meet the needs of a diverse community.’





Procurement 16 low-hanging, cost-neutral solutions for improving diversity in procurement David Ogunmuyiwa, partner, ArchitectureDoingPlace In my role as a mayor’s design advocate attached to the Greater London Authority’s Good Growth by Design programme, I have spent several years building up an evidence base, analysis and recommendations on the issue of diversity. Institutions paid explicitly to carry out this function have failed. I’ve had to be the ‘diversity guy’ on top of my day job that includes running a small practice, teaching, advocating and mentoring. Even as a public appointee, attempts to engage with London’s most diverse (often Labour-led) councils have failed. What hope is there for the cleaner or security guard on an estate, hopeful of a better life for their child as an architect? If you are reading this, you have spent more on a pint of milk in the last week than Hackney, Lambeth and Southwark Councils combined have spent in more than 20 years on a directly appointed practice, led – that is, at least 50 per cent owned – by anyone who looks like Stephen Lawrence. The billions in potential prosperity that this represents is, effectively, a massive, regressive redistribution of wealth. It is a glaring public accounts issue. The entire board of the government’s Social Mobility Commission resigned over issues like this in 2017. And that was before Grenfell disparities, before Covid-19 disparities are factored in. Gatekeepers are busy defending the indefensible, rather than publicly accepting responsibility and showing leadership. How can the outcomes of design be inclusive, if its authors are barely more inclusive than they were 100 years ago at the end of the First World War? The last census (almost a decade old) shows that 43.7 per cent of London’s population is from a BAME background. Our shared built environment forms all of us inescapably; in this way, its authorship is a form of franchise. This publication offered me 350 words to articulate these complex issues. Imagine explaining meaningful solutions to climate change in so few words. This is not a ‘supply’ issue; it is an ‘access’ issue, which efficiently disincentivises supply. A few years ago, I developed strategies that are focused on being cheap, flexible, legal and practical. Outlined here, they require only will and follow-through. They could be implemented next Monday morning. Local authorities need definitive data and monitoring – the choice not to measure, is the choice not to monitor.

There should be a requirement for partnerships or consortia between well-represented suppliers and their smaller, under-represented counterparts who reflect the community and context; this would allow everyone to demonstrate capacity.

The principle of social value should be given greater definition, particularly where there has, historically, been a lack of diversity.

Monitor design panels; appointment procedures to panels are frequently opaque and unreflective of the communities.

Create an RIBA award for clients who work with diversity suppliers to incentivise their being hired.

Councils should appoint part-time champions and talent spotters, perhaps shared with neighbouring authorities or strategic bodies.

Develop BAME design advisers – ‘critical friends’ – to advise, monitor, talent spot and demonstrate capacity; again, this role could be shared with other bodies for economies of scale and with different procurement departments.

Introduce London-wide leadership, in-house advocacy and a training drive to raise awareness of systemic unconscious bias, the various benefits of fixing it and the dangers of ignoring it. This could extend beyond architecture to discuss all authorities’ suppliers and built-environment consultancies.

Councils could host biannual meet and greet, market testing and network events. These should be attended by executive officers, directorial officers and heads of departments to set the strategic tone, as well as by project officers. Events should be held, regardless of whether there is immediate procurement work; they could be used to encourage new talent and better judge capacity.

Local authorities could give better feedback to unsuccessful applicants from BAME backgrounds. This would highlight any subjectivity and current bias in the machine. Reasons for rejections should also be monitored.

Engage in passive monitoring, for information only, by specifically monitoring BAME applicants at the pre- and post-shortlist stages.

Conduct objective comparisons of winning practices’ technical experience versus that of unsuccessful BAME practices. There is evidence of more experienced black-led practices being rejected while similarly qualified firms are appointed, pointing to unconscious bias.

Local authorities could introduce capacity-building strategies, such as material workshops, for BAME and emerging practices.

Improve diversity awareness/training for council officers when marking processes above OJEU thresholds, and discretionary selections when appointing below them.

Local authorities should review how well they practise what they preach in terms of their own corporate and social values around procurement (in spirit and in law through the Public Sector Equality Duty and the Equality Act 2010) or to what extent they reflect the community.

Reverse mentoring.

Time for change

These are small steps. But has there been a better moment to see a genuine, generation-defining shift? ‘Under-representation in the industry is something all firms, big and small, need to address immediately’, said Barker. ‘It is not enough to simply say “we hire based on merit”. This is a flippant disregard of the problems faced by BAME members of our industry. To solve the problems highlighted in this survey requires us all to speak up and speak out. It is time to rock the boat.’

Hopefully, when the AJ and the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust conduct the poll again, the picture will be rosier – but that won’t be achieved merely through kind words and nodding from the sidelines. As Watson said: ‘Everyone in architecture should have the opportunity and support to flourish, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background.

The survey results suggest this is not happening everywhere in the sector yet – but we have the opportunity to make the findings the turning point, the news that finally galvanises the sector into making long-needed changes.’

Achieving change will need architects to realise it is the right thing to do, both for themselves and for society.