Architecture graduate winner of TV race gives half his prize money to charity

13 June, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

An architecture graduate who won a televised competition to travel through Central and South America has donated half his prize to local charities

Jamiul Choudhury, who completed his Part 2 studies at the University of Huddersfield last year, came in first in the latest series of the BBC’s Race Across the World. Together with his uncle, Emon, the pair took 54 days to journey from Mexico City to Ushuaia in southern Argentina.

They were awarded £20,000 in prize money but decided to give £10,000 to charities working to help homeless children in the Brazilian metropolis of Sao Paulo.

Contestants in the competition were given a budget of £1,400 – roughly the equivalent air fare – for the 24,000-mile challenge. Technology and bank cards were forbidden.

Jamiul and Emon took jobs on a yacht, in stables and as fishermen to help pay for their travel and even gave a taxi driver their iPods when they couldn’t pay a fare in Argentina.

They travelled through 17 countries, including three under states of emergency, to win by just 20 seconds in a finale watched by an audience of 3.3 million people.

‘It was a life-changing experience,’ said 25-year-old Jamiul, from Oldham.

‘I don’t think there’s a price that could be put on everything that we experienced. I guess it shows you that there’s a bigger world out there and it puts into perspective how minuscule we are in the wider world.’

