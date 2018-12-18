Architecture game ‘might be the hipster Minecraft’

A new computer game where players build their own art galleries using architecture from Will Alsop and Charles Rennie Mackintosh among others has been dubbed ‘the hipster Minecraft’

Occupy White Walls, developed by London-based start-up StikiPixels, contains more than 1,500 building elements from walls and arches to doorways and cabinets.

Gamers can create their own three-dimensional spaces and fill them with works of art from the catalogues of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC as well as works uploaded by various emerging artists.

Players earn in-game currency when others visit and enjoy their exhibitions online, allowing them to further develop their galleries by buying more space, architecture and art.

So far more than 255,000m2 of virtual display space has been created, more than 30 times the amount in London’s Tate Modern.

StikiPixels founder Yarden Yaroshevski said: ‘The largest museums in the world typically display just 5 per cent of their collection at any time. Their limited physical space and funds mean that they simply cannot display the art that they possess. Gamers are joining Occupy White Walls’ quest in droves, embarking on a virtual heist to free art that’s hoarded and hidden from view.’

One gaming blogger, known as Bhagpuss, said Occupy White Walls ‘has a shining future in the massively multiplayer online building/decorating sub-genre’.

They added: ‘I’m not saying it has the potential to be the hipster Minecraft – but it might.’

Meanwhile, Carmody Groarke has designed an augmented reality gallery displaying the works of Dutch master Vermeer. The project was carried out in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture and the Mauritshuis institution.