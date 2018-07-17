‘Architecture for All’ film premieres tonight

The Architecture Foundation has produced a film focusing on the future of creative learning in the UK, the lack of diversity within the profession and how architecture has fallen off the syllabus

The movie, Architecture for All, follows south-London design teacher Neil Pinder and includes interviews with specialists and politicians.

A synopsis of the film says Pinder is ‘passionate about diversity in architecture’ and has been running architecture workshops for his students to inspire a new generation of young designers from a wide range of backgrounds.

‘He believes that more must be done to support young people from BAME and working-class families to be involved in growth industries such as architecture, technology and product design, giving them the tools and skills to shape the environment in which they live,’ says the summary.

Part of the Celebrating Architecture programme, which is supported by the Architecture Foundation, Royal College of Art and the mayor of London, the film presents an alternative manifesto for British creative education and the future of diversity in the creative economy.

It will be shown at the Royal College of Art in Kensington, west London, later today (17 July).