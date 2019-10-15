Architecture 519 wins go-ahead for north London housing

Architecture 519 has won planning approval for a mix of apartments and townhouses in north London

Councillors at Haringey voted unanimously to back the scheme, which involves 29 new housing units in Wood Green and reopening a new pedestrian and cycle route through the site, which has been closed for decades.

The scheme, for developer Frankum Mews, aims to rejuvenate a collection of warehouses between Crawley Road and Downhills Way by providing a mews terrace of 10 houses and 19 apartments in two separate blocks.

The project will open up access through the site that was lost between the wars, connecting routes to Wood Green and Tottenham through Lordship Recreation Ground.

The scheme includes three and four-bedroom terraced houses, one-bedroom apartments and family apartments of two, three and four bedrooms.

According to the Leeds-based practice, the apartments have been designed with multi-aspect views and full-height windows to maximise light with access to a private balcony or roof terrace and shared cycle storage.

The houses have walk-out terraces to the rear of the properties at upper floor level, private south-facing amenity spaces, timber-fronted ground-floor garages and cycle storage areas.

The appearance of the first apartment block is influenced by the windows on the nearby red-brick Barber Wilson engineering building.

The industrial area between Crawley Road and Downhills Way was once occupied by tap manufacturer Barber, Wilson & Co, which built its first factory on the site in 1899.

Architecture 519 has also designed the masterplan for the wider Barber, Wilson & Co site, paving the way for further development after this initial residential scheme.

Work is planned to start on site in 2020.

Show Fullscreen Architecture 519 wood green barber wilson masterplan Wider masterplan