Architects wanted for placemaking projects in five local authorities

The RIBA has launched an open call for architects to work on initiatives to improve design quality in five local authorities

The selected architects will work with local councils Bradford, Greater Exeter, Great Yarmouth, Gateshead, and North Northamptonshire, all of which are part of the 2019 Future Place programme.

The placemaking initiative is run by the RIBA, the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Local Government Association and the Royal Town Planning Institute and will also include expertise from Homes England.

Training and specialist advice will be offered to the councils involved, which were chosen for their willingness to work with different bodies to deliver meaningful change. They will be given access to Homes England frameworks.

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ‘This is an opportunity for talented architects to support their local authority planning teams at a strategic level, helping them to explore a really interesting mix of design challenges. Each of the five places were selected because of their vision and determination to deliver meaningful change, and winners of this first phase can demonstrate the added value an architect can bring to placemaking.’

The RIBA is inviting Chartered Architects and Practices to submit expressions of interest by 27 June 2019. More information on the open call process can be found here.