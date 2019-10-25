Architects sought for new Pompidou ‘art factory’ in Paris

Architects from around the world will be invited to bid to design a new ‘art factory’ for the Pompidou Centre

The Parisian landmark, designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers in the early 70s, is to open a new hub in Massy, in the city’s suburbs, in 2025.

The new 22,000m² outpost in Île-de-France will house pieces from the national collection of 120,000 works of modern and contemporary art conserved by the Musée National d’Art Moderne, which is located in the Pompidou, as well as works from the Musée national Picasso-Paris.

It aims to be a ‘centre of excellence for the conservation and restoration’ of art, as well as a cultural venue hosting exhibitions, shows, conferences, screenings, workshops and performances across genres including architecture, music and dance. There will be co-working spaces for local residents.

The art factory will stage exhibitions, lasting for between two and four months, of works from the Pompidou Centre’s collection at least three times a year.

Other plans for the hub, which will collaborate on projects with the nearby Paris-Saclay University, include the staging of a major meeting on sustainable urban planning.

A spokeswoman for the Pompidou Centre said an architect had yet to be appointed to the scheme and that there would be a call for tenders. No date has been set for the publication of the offer.

The project is a partnership between France’s Ministry of Culture, the Pompidou Centre, the Île-de-France region, the department of Essonne, the Paris-Saclay community and the commune of Massy.

News of the art factory comes weeks before the opening of David Chipperfield Architects’ Pompidou Centre outpost in Shanghai.

Earlier this year, UK practice Sergison Bates, Swiss practice EM2N and Belgian firm noAarchitecten submitted plans for a massive £107 million ‘cultural city’ in Brussels, which is also being delivered in partnership with the Pompidou Centre.

The KANAL – Centre Pompidou scheme will be built within a converted Art Deco Citroën garage (pictured below).