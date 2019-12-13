Architects react to Tory landslide election victory: ‘Our country is left in tatters’

AJ readers had been hoping for a Labour win, with an online poll showing that 39 per cent of respondents were planning to vote for the party, compared to just 15 per cent for the Tories.

However Jeremy Corbyn’s party had its worst performance for years at the ballot box, losing seats across the North, Midlands and Wales.

Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio said the newly elected government, which now has a much stronger majority, would now ’continue on a path they have set out for the last nine years, but this time on steroids, pumped up as they are on their own bully-boy tactics’.

He said: ’We are left now with our country in tatters, and no hope, no future and no sense that our government will ever be anything other than a horrendous concoction of idiotic, self-interested, self-serving and morally bankrupt half-wits. We deserved better: we had our chance, and we’ve blown it. Now for two decades or more of discontent.’

Ian Ritchie of Ian Ritchie Architects agreed: ’The UK has enjoyed respect and influence out of proportion to its size since the Second World War. With the Tory victory and subsequent Brexit, it will lose both.

’Rather than a reputation as the “mother of parliaments” we will be known as a society finally destroyed by entrenched privilege: ruled by those who make the laws but are not bound by them, over those who are bound by law but not protected by it.’

The swing towards the Conservatives was blamed partly on the wider unpopularity of Corbyn – Ritchie claims he ’scared the shit out of the public at large’ – and a vote to get Brexit finally pushed though as per Johnson’s repeated campaign mantra.

In the AJ’s own poll Brexit ranked top as the most important issue for respondents when deciding who to vote for, with 45 per cent saying it was their highest priority when choosing. Among those voting Tory that proportion was even higher at 58 per cent.

Corbyn, who had been widely supported by the profession when he became leader in 2015, has said he will not will not lead Labour into the next election after what he described as a ’very disappointing night’ for his party.

Meanwhile in Chichester, Bell Phillips architect Jay Morton failed to win, with the Conservative candidate holding the seat with a huge majority.

The election result was welcomed, however, by the Federation of Master Builders. Chief executive Brian Berry said: ’Business will welcome the certainty now that Boris has a clear mandate. He needs to act decisively and get the [Brexit] deal done as quickly as possible. The real challenge will be to sort out the trade deals.

‘A Brexit Britain offers the new government an opportunity to tackle the housing crisis. We want to see a reduction in VAT on maintenance and repairs and a comprehensive national retrofit strategy to upgrade our existing housing stock.’

