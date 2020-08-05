Architects’ projects to benefit from £900m boost

Schemes by Studio Egret West, PRP and Ryder Architecture are among more than 300 infrastructure projects to receive government funding as part of a drive to spark economic recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the £900 million Getting Building Fund, designed to provide investment in areas facing the biggest economic challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in June.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has now announced how the money will be spent, with Studio Egret West’s Mayfield regeneration scheme in Manchester, PRP’s film studios project in Dagenham, east London, and Ryder’s Glassworks development on Tyneside among those allocated cash.

Phase one of the £1.4 billion Mayfield development, which includes buildings by Studio Egret West, Bennetts Associates and Morris + Company, will receive £23 million from the pot. The development secured planning permission in February and will include a multi-storey car park, new park, 12-storey office block and an eight-floor commercial building.

PRP’s plans to build London’s largest film studios on former industrial land in Dagenham will benefit from funding for a package of enabling infrastructure works. The proposals, which include six sound stages and a raft of related facilities, were approved at a meeting of Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee in July.

Ryder is developing detailed designs for the Glassworks riverside office block in South Shields.

Overall, the government estimates that its fund will create up to 45,000 homes and 85,000 jobs while slashing some 65 million kilogrammes of carbon emissions in England.

Jenrick said: ‘As we get Britain building, we are also laying the foundations for a green economic recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally-friendly homes.

‘This government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.’