U+I names architects for £3.5 billion Cambridge quarter

The AJ can reveal the architects appointed on the early stages of a £3.5 billion housing-led scheme to redevelop a water recycling centre site (pictured) in north-east Cambridge

Manchester-based Urbed is working as overall urban designer and masterplanner for the massive new city quarter, which is being driven forward by developers U+I and TOWN.

The Wolfson prize-winning designers have been joined by Hawkins\Brown and 5th Studio, who are assisting with the masterplan but also looking at ‘specific aspects of the concept scheme’.

Nex has been also selected to investigate potential meanwhile uses for the 48ha site, which will eventually support more than 5,000 homes.

It is understood more architects will be appointed as the development progresses over the next 20 years.

The U+I team was chosen as ’masterplanner and promoter’ of the Cambridge Northern Fringe East plot by landowners Anglian Water and Cambridge City Council in July last year.

The ’exceptional new neighbourhood’ will also include more than 90,000m² of office space, shops and leisure facilities.

In March, the team secured £227 million from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, which will, in part, help fund Anglian Water to relocate and redevelop the water treatment plant.