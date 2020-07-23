Architects launch petition in bid to force planners to consider fire safety

Robert and Jessica Barker have started a petition on the parliament website to define fire safety as a material consideration for all proposals.

The petition spells out that, because fire safety is at present a matter for building control, ’planning authorities do not have to consider fire safety of a building and its occupants when assessing a planning application’.

This means planning officers and councillors have no obligation to judge the effectiveness of measures in new developments designed to keep people safe in the event of a blaze.

‘Planning may be granted for a building that does not comply with fire regulations,’ the petition states.

‘In practice, this may lead to building work that contravenes either a planning consent or fire safety regulations – neither of which should be acceptable.’

The petition organisers add that flood risk is a defined material consideration, despite floods claiming fewer lives than flames.

‘Had the fire safety of the works to Grenfell Tower been considered at the planning stage, the deaths may have been avoided,’ the petition adds somberly.

A senior builder who worked on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment this month told the official inquiry into the blaze that killed 72 people at the block in the summer of 2017 that nobody at the design and build contractor had the technical expertise to know whether the scheme’s cladding designs complied with regulations.

Stolon is keen to raise awareness of its petition in the hope of getting towards the 10,000 signatures needed for a response from the government.

Show Fullscreen Grenfell forever in our hearts