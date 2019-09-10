Architect’s homeless address idea among Designs of the Year finalists

A proxy address system, which its UK architect creator hopes will help alleviate the problems of the homeless, is among the nominations for the Beazley Designs of the Year, awarded by the Design Museum

Chris Hildrey’s ground-breaking database – a system matching up homeless people with addresses of empty properties – has been shortlisted against an eclectic mix of innovations. The 76 finalists range from the world’s first hands-free breast pump to Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s extendable Shed building in New York.

Now into their 12th year, the Design Museum’s annual awards celebrate ‘the world’s best designs’. Previous winners including David Adjaye’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington and the London 2012 Olympic Torch. The 2018 prize was won by Turner-prize nominee Forensic Architecture for its own exhibition, Counter Investigations: Forensic Architecture which ran at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London.

The accolades are made up of nominees across six categories – architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product, and transport.

ProxyAddress is one of 16 finalists in the architecture category, which also includes 6a architects’ MK Gallery in Milton Keynes and a new roof for the ancient souk of Homs in Syria by Ghassan Jansiz for the United Nations Development Programme. 2019 Serpentine pavilion architect Junya Ishigami is also nominated for his ‘Art Biotop Water Garden’ design.

Beazley Designs of the Year 2019, Architecture finalists

110 Rooms by MAIO

A new roof for the ancient souk of Homs Designers by Ghassan Jansiz for United Nations Development Programme

A Room for Archaeologists and Kids by Studio Tom Emerson, ETH Zürich and Pontifical Catholic University of Peru

Art Biotop Water Garden by Junya Ishigami

Ca’n Terra by Ensamble Studio

Central Park, Taichung by Philippe Rahm architectes, mosbach paysagistes and Ricky Liu & Associates

Latraac Skate Cafe in Athens by Zachos Varfis

Maya Somaiya Library by Sameep Padora and Associates

Miami College Garage (pictured below) by Amale Andraos and Dan Wood (WORKac)

MK Gallery by 6a architects

Opalis by Rotor and the Architectural Association

ProxyAddress by Hildrey Studio

Punchbowl Mosque by Angelo Candalepas and Candalepas Associates

Research into Public Money for Public Goods by Dr Louise Carver/Department for Food and Rural Affairs

The Shed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The Songyang Story by DnA_Design and Architecture

A winner will be selected in each category and one overall winner will be announced on 21 November.

