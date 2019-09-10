Architect’s homeless address idea among Designs of the Year finalists

A proxy address system, which its UK architect creator hopes will help alleviate the problems of the homeless, is among the nominations for the Beazley Designs of the Year, awarded by the Design Museum
Chris Hildrey’s ground-breaking database – a system matching up homeless people with addresses of empty properties – has been shortlisted against an eclectic mix of innovations. The 76 finalists range from the world’s first hands-free breast pump to Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s extendable Shed building in New York.
Now into their 12th year, the Design Museum’s annual awards celebrate ‘the world’s best designs’. Previous winners including David Adjaye’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington and the London 2012 Olympic Torch. The 2018 prize was won by Turner-prize nominee Forensic Architecture for its own exhibition, Counter Investigations: Forensic Architecture which ran at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London.
The accolades are made up of nominees across six categories – architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product, and transport.
ProxyAddress is one of 16 finalists in the architecture category, which also includes 6a architects’ MK Gallery in Milton Keynes and a new roof for the ancient souk of Homs in Syria by Ghassan Jansiz for the United Nations Development Programme. 2019 Serpentine pavilion architect Junya Ishigami is also nominated for his ‘Art Biotop Water Garden’ design.
Beazley Designs of the Year 2019, Architecture finalists
- 110 Rooms by MAIO
- A new roof for the ancient souk of Homs Designers by Ghassan Jansiz for United Nations Development Programme
- A Room for Archaeologists and Kids by Studio Tom Emerson, ETH Zürich and Pontifical Catholic University of Peru
- Art Biotop Water Garden by Junya Ishigami
- Ca’n Terra by Ensamble Studio
- Central Park, Taichung by Philippe Rahm architectes, mosbach paysagistes and Ricky Liu & Associates
- Latraac Skate Cafe in Athens by Zachos Varfis
- Maya Somaiya Library by Sameep Padora and Associates
- Miami College Garage (pictured below) by Amale Andraos and Dan Wood (WORKac)
- MK Gallery by 6a architects
- Opalis by Rotor and the Architectural Association
- ProxyAddress by Hildrey Studio
- Punchbowl Mosque by Angelo Candalepas and Candalepas Associates
- Research into Public Money for Public Goods by Dr Louise Carver/Department for Food and Rural Affairs
- The Shed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro
- The Songyang Story by DnA_Design and Architecture
A winner will be selected in each category and one overall winner will be announced on 21 November.
Previous Designs of the Year winners
- 2018: Counter Investigations Exhibition by Forensic Architecture
- 2017 David Adjaye OBE for the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C
- 2016 Better Shelter by Johan Karlsson, Dennis Kanter, Christian Gustafsson, John van Leer, Tim de Haas, Nicolò Barlera, the IKEA Foundation and UNHCR
- 2015 Human Organs-on-Chips by Donald Ingber and Dan Dongeun Huh at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute
- 2014 Heydar Aliyev Center by Zaha Hadid Architects
- 2013 GOV.UK – UK Government website by GDS
- 2012 London 2012 Olympic Torch by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby
- 2011 Plumen 001 by Samuel Wilkinson and Hulger
- 2010 Folding Plug by Min-Kyu Choi
- 2009 Barack Obama Poster by Shepard Fairey
- 2008 One Laptop Per Child by Yves Béhar
