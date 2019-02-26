Architects being ‘pressured’ into opting out of Working Time Directive

Architects are coming under pressure from employers to opt out of the 48-hour working week, according to an AJ survey
In the UK, employees can only legally work a maximum of 48 hours per week, as set out in the EU Working Time Directive, unless they choose to opt out.
The AJ’s recent Working in Architecture Survey, completed by more than 3,000 professionals, revealed a large proportion – 23.7 per cent – had chosen to sign away their right to the limit.
While employers can ask their staff to opt out, they cannot sack or treat staff unfairly who refuse to do so.
Yet many architects said employers had left them no choice. Writing anonymously, many even wrote they were told they would not get the job unless they signed the clause.
’There was little “choice” – you opt out if you want the job,’ one said, while another wrote: ’It is a mandatory part of our contract; I was unable to accept the job without exempting myself from this directive.’
One respondent said: ’I was not given a choice. It was included in my contract and I was told I could not remove it or make it separate.’
’Everyone is pressurised to opt out,’ wrote another.
RIBA’s executive director of professional services, Adrian Dobson, said it was ‘concerning’ that employees might be coming under pressure to opt out and reminded practices of their legal obligations.
’A healthy work/life balance is vital to our wellbeing, and the number of hours worked should not be a measure of success or a barrier to progression.
’We require employers to follow best practice and support their employees, and I encourage anyone who has been pressurised to opt out of a 48 hour week to seek legal help.
’RIBA members have access to 15 minutes of free legal advice from specialist practice consultants.’
The survey also revealed that 55 per cent (1,117 respondents) said they worked between five and 15 hours over their contracted hours every week.
According to the government’s website, employees can cancel an opt-out agreement at any point, even if it is part of their employment contract.
If you have been put under pressure to opt out of the 48-hour week, please contact ella.jessel@emap.com
Readers' comments (3)
Terry Pinto26 February, 2019 10:37 am
So, I run a small practice and work all the hours god gives( significantly more than 48 hours!) whilst my staff do their 37.5. and are contracted up to 48 hours. What happens when I burn out which has happened a number of times in my career because i give a toss abut my job. The issue is fees which are still tight which means we have to either be very lean and efficient, pay f##k all to part 2 students or work stupid hours. Sod it, I'm taking the dog for a walk, it isn't worth it.
Lewis Grant26 February, 2019 11:47 am
If you cant operate your practice on your staff working 37.5hrs per week then you are not a) charging enough fees b) managing your workload c) working efficiently.
If, as an employee you take a job that contracts 48hrs+ you're an idiot...if you expect that from your staff you're an Ars*h*le - pure and simple!
I treat my staff as I would want to be treated and if that means we miss targets/deadlines - that's on me not on them. We as a profession cannot complain about low fees on one hand while on the other be expecting highly qualified staff to work 48hr weeks for well below a construction industry average salary. Madness
Andrew Budd26 February, 2019 1:35 pm
Ha ha ha, 37.5 hrs per week! If only. The corrupting mindset of over-work being somehow an aspiration starts in the schools where students are still being cajoled, misled and inveigled into believing that enslaving themselves will some reap kind of reward. I seem to recall an early 19th century quote that describes the architect as the only person at the table with frayed cuffs. We're all guilty, the architects who over-deliver, the clients who now expect 3 times as much information to describe the same thing as in the past and the professional bodies who seem oblivious to the truth that we are all doing more and more for less and less.
