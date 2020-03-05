Architect reveals plan to replace his Camden home with ‘fairytale’ Cloud House

A London-based architect has unveiled plans to demolish his own Victorian house in north London and replace it with an eccentric ’fairytale’ building called the Cloud House

Peter Morris and his wife Emily Kennedy want to bulldoze their home on Vicar’s Road, Gospel Oak, and build two semi-detached houses in its place and on the garden site next door.

Morris has designed the four-bed property for his family while the three-bed home next door will be sold on the open market. It includes a roof terrace and a rooftop plunge pool.

The director of Peter Morris Architects has spent three years designing his new residence, first revealed by local newspaper Camden New Journal. After five redesigns and a year in pre-application discussions, he has finally submitted the scheme to planners.

The pale pink building has been designed as a series of arches inspired by the ‘fairy tale aesthetic’ of the architecture on the street, including the Grade I-listed St Martin’s Church and the Grade II-listed primary school.

This a street where both height and a little flamboyance are appropriate

Other influences include a honeymoon trip to Miami, which inspired the pink hue and Art Deco touches. The house also includes other details such as duck-egg blue metalwork, colourful graphic interiors and polka dot tiling on the roof terrace.

Morris said the scheme aimed to surprise and delight passers-by. ‘It’s not a conservation area, and the architecture on the street is wildly eclectic, and tall, ranging from four-storey 1960s social housing to three-storey Victorian villas and big new brick-built blocks of flats, ranging from four storeys to eight storeys. This a street where both height and a little flamboyance is appropriate.’

Asked how the neighbours had reacted to the design, Morris said there had been two objections from residents who did not want the existing building knocked down.

‘They think this house was designed by the architect that built the church but we’ve researched it and the house was built much later.’

As for the environmental cost of demolishing the house, Morris said it was in a ‘very poor state’. There is a huge amount of damp, the roof is on its last legs, its all solid brick walls so its not efficient. We are recycling all the bricks and the existing materials won’t go to waste.’

Other projects by Peter Morris Architects include Yerbury Primary School and his ‘whistling wall’ of stainless steel fins that now sit on top of Parliament Hall Lido on the edge of Hampstead Heath.

The practice said it hopes to obtain planning for the Cloud House by the end of April.