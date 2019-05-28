Architect fined £1,000 for failings on house conversion

A Bolton architect has been fined by the Architects Registration Board (ARB) for having no written terms of engagement and for failing to supervise junior staff on a house conversion project

Neil Pike, of Neil Pike Architects, was hit with a £1,000 penalty order by the board’s professional conduct committee (PCC) after admitting to unacceptable professional conduct.

The allegations included failure to issue his client with terms of engagement after he was commissioned in March 2017 to convert a terraced house into two flats.

When the client became ‘dissatisfied’ with the practice’s service and sent the architect a formal complaint in May, it was alleged that Pike did not reply.

The PCC heard that, while the complaint letter was signed for, it remained ’unopened under a pile of paperwork’ which was not discovered until after the client raised concerns with the ARB.

Pike admitted this allegation, in addition to a third charge of failing ’to have in place effective procedures’ for the supervision of architectural work carried out by less-qualified technical staff.

The architect waived his right to appear before the hearing and accepted all the allegations against him.

In considering its penalty, the ARB said while it was necessary to mark the architect’s conduct as unacceptable, there was ’evidence of insight into the failings and a previous good disciplinary history.’

Neil Pike has been contacted for comment.