Archio’s ‘permanently affordable’ homes in south London approved

Archio’s proposal for 11 permanently affordable homes on disused garage plots in south London has been approved by Lewisham councillors

The practice was chosen by local residents in a public vote for the Brasted Close project, which was delivered through the increasingly popular Community Land Trust (CLT) model.

The development began with a Lewisham Citizens campaign that identified the lack of affordable housing as a serious local problem.

Each home will be sold at a price linked to local wages, so one-bedroom flats will cost £192,000 and two-bedroom apartments £244,000 – less than half the market price for similar homes in the neighbourhood.

To qualify to buy one of the flats, applicants must be in a certain income bracket and have strong ties to the local community.

If they choose to sell, they will have to apply the same criteria for buyers, so, it is calculated, the properties’ prices will only rise with average incomes across the borough.

These will be the first CLT homes in Lewisham, but the borough’s mayor, Damian Egan, has promised to deliver 200 by 2022.

The proposed building, which will be delivered together with the London Community Land Trust, faces onto a landscaped courtyard with rectangular balconies zig-zagging across its front elevation.

The exterior will be built of pale brick and a central winding staircase at the rear will be made of painted mild steel. A series of insets will be carved into the block to bring light into the centre of the building.

According to Archio, the site is highly constrained, so it has designed the building with a stepped profile to address the change in height between the surrounding developments.

It will also be carefully positioned to fit the estate’s existing layout and to minimise impacts on a neighbouring school and residents.

Archio director Mellis Haward said the studio’s architectural proposals emerged from a collaborative design process with the residents and the council, and she was delighted it had received planning permission.

She said: ‘London CLT homes demonstrate an incredible opportunity to create genuinely affordable homes on the kind of forgotten garage sites which we see all over London.’

Calum Green, co-director of London Community Land Trust, said it ‘showed that involving people in design almost always leads to a more thoughtful, considered building’.

Show Fullscreen Ground floor plan

Project data Location Lewisham, London

Type of project Affordable Community Land Trust housing

Client London Community Land Trust

Architect Archio

Landscape architect Kinnear Landscape

Planning consultant CMA

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E consultant Ingine

Quantity surveyor Ian Sayer & Co

Gross internal floor area 659m²

Form of contract Design and Build

Total cost Undisclosed