Archio submits plans for ‘suburban villas’ next to pioneering housing estate

Archio has submitted proposals for a council-led housing project on a plot next to Barking’s Becontree Estate – the largest housing estate in Europe

The 21-home scheme on the Becontree Estate in North Dagenham is being delivered for Be First, Barking and Dagenham council’s in-house development company.

The scheme, on a 0.4ha former synagogue site on Avenue Road, includes two large ‘suburban villas’ with the designs seeking to respond to the architecture of the original estate.

Archio was chosen to design the shared ownership scheme in June, selected from an unnamed shortlist.

Archio director Kyle Buchanan said: ‘There is much to celebrate in the existing architecture of Becontree, and our design proposals for the new building at 200 Becontree Avenue have been developed following a careful historical analysis of the estate.

‘Our intention is to deliver a building that celebrates the important history of this place through its design, as well as the ambitions of Be First to deliver outstanding contemporary architecture in the borough.’

Be First managing director Pat Hayes said: ‘The construction of the Becontree Estate was a pivotal moment in the history of British social housing and this new development builds on the borough’s proud past by using 21st-century designs and materials.’

Becontree Estate – the world’s largest council estate with around 26,000 homes – was constructed to house returning soldiers from the First World War.

It was built by London County Council between 1921 and 1935, and designed to cottage estate principles.

Barking and Dagenham bought the 0.4ha synagogue site from the United Synagogue Trust last year after the building became redundant in 2014.

Be First, a company wholly-owned by the council, is looking to deliver around 50,000 homes over the next 20 years.

Project data Location Becontree Avenue and School Way, Dagenham

Type of project Housing

Client Be First (London Borough of Barking and Dagenham)

Architect Archio

Cross Laminated Timber Consultant Eurban

Landscape Architect Spacehub

Planning Consultant Be First

Services Engineer Butler & Young Associates

Structural Engineer Wilde Carter Clack

Sustainability Consultant Low Energy Consultancy

Transport Planner Steer Group

Cost Manager Baily Garner

Ecological PJC Consultancy

Acoustic Consultant KR Associates

Building Control Stoma Building Control

Civil Engineer Wilde Carter Clack