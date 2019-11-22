ARB warns Dundee architect after he downloads company secrets

ARB has handed a formal warning to a Dundee-based architect after he referred himself to the board for downloading sensitive company information on to a personal device

Kevin Fitzpatrick was dismissed from AIM Design for gross misconduct in February this year after his employer discovered a personal storage device connected to his work computer.

An investigation by AIM found the device held information about construction projects the practice was working on, as well as files relating to work at Nicoll Russell Studios – Fitzpatrick’s previous employer.

ARB’s investigation came after a ‘self-referral’ by Fitzpatrick following the disciplinary meeting with AIM that led to his sacking.

Fitzpatrick did not deny any of the allegations made against him at the ARB’s professional conduct hearing, which was held in a Holiday Inn by Edinburgh Zoo on 12 and 13 November.

The ARB reprimanded Fitzpatrick after finding that he failed to act with integrity or to adequately manage and safeguard client records.

The regulator said it did not levy a penalty because Fitzpatrick ‘[did] not to look for employment as an architect whilst this process was ongoing and had suffered financial hardship as a result’.

It also acknowledged that Fitzpatrick had shown ‘a genuine expression of regret’ for his actions.