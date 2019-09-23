ARB freezes fees at 2019 level

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) has frozen the fee payable to remain part of the profession next year

Individual practitioners will have to pay £111 by 31 December 2019 if they wish to call themselves architects in 2020.

The fee is the same as the amount paid for this year, following a controversial £4 increase at the end of 2018.

The board said in a statement: ‘We are pleased to have been able to hold the fee at £111, despite the additional requirements of Brexit and a growing demand across all our services, including an increase in the number and complexity of requests for prescription of new qualifications.

‘We aim to deliver our statutory duties without placing undue financial pressure on the profession. The level of the fee is set by our board, who make every effort to balance the impact on the profession with our requirement to deliver our statutory responsibilities.’

A year ago the fee for registration was hiked up from £107 for 2018 to £111 for 2019. The board said it needed the extra cash for a crackdown on fake architects, as well as to respond to recommendations from an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, and to prepare for the UK’s exit from the EU.

In July the regulator confirmed its spending on legal expenses and other professional charges had increased by nearly £300,000 in the last financial year, rising from £901,130 to £1,184,073.

One comment on the AJ website said at the time: ‘Genuine architects are being asked to stump up extra to pay for those in breach of title.’

The Architects Registration Board this month banned a Leeds-based man from calling himself an architect for a year after finding him guilty of failures amounting to unacceptable professional conduct.