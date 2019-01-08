ARB boots over a thousand architects off its books

The Architects’ Registration Board (ARB) has booted more than a thousand architects off its register for failing to pay their annual retention fees on time

The ARB has revealed it removed 1,100 architects from the register this year, but congratulated the ‘vast majority’ – 97 per cent of architects – who paid by the December 31 deadline.

The figure is lower than the 1,202 removed in 2018, and the lowest number in seven years. More than 2,000 people were removed in 2014.

Among those removed from the register were 385 non-UK EU nationals, a slight increase on the 379 that were removed last year.

The ARB said that as of the end of last month there were 41,176 architects on the register, and that 40,074 had paid their fees on time.

The retention fee rose from £107 to £111 – a 3.7% cent rise after a four-year freeze

This year’s annual registration fee rose from £107 to £111 – a 3.7 per cent rise after a four-year freeze.

The ARB said it had raised the fees to cover part of the costs of regulating the use of the title and raising awareness of the register.

It said the money would also cover additional funds required in 2018 for ‘unanticipated work demands’. These included responding to the Hackitt Review, planning and preparation for Brexit and high-level explorations of mutual recognition agreements – the reciprocal recognition of non-UK architectural qualifications.

ARB registrar and chief executive Karen Holmes said: ‘Thank you to every architect who ensured their fee was paid on time.

‘Your fee enables us to carry out regulatory work to maintain standards, and therefore trust, in the profession – including regulating the use of the title “architect”.

‘We welcome and value feedback; if you have views or insights you can contact us and we will take them into account when we reflect on this year’s retention fee process.’