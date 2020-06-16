ARB appoints new temporary chair after double resignation shock

The Architects Registration Board (ARB) has appointed Alan Kershaw to temporarily replace Alison White, who unexpectedly resigned as its chair last week

White, an experienced non-executive director with ‘a wealth of regulatory experience’, had only been in the role since April 2019.

Her unexplained exit followed the shock resignation of Karen Holmes, the ARB’s registrar and chief executive for the past five years. Holmes had been at the ARB for more than two decades.

Kershaw was unanimously elected to take over White’s previous role as chair ’with immediate effect’ by the full board on Friday (11 June) 2020.

According to the ARB, Kershaw’s appointment ’strengthens the new leadership of the organisation working alongside acting chief executive Marc Stoner’, the previous head of finance and resource who stepped in after Holmes’s exit.

Kershaw is understood to have served as lay member of a range of professional leadership bodies, held both executive and non-executive positions and has experience ’in all aspects of the regulatory process, with a particular interest in education and standards’. He has also prepared codes of ethics for several professions, published numerous articles on professional subjects and has been involved in standards setting for more than 100 professional groups.

Speaking about his appointment, Kershaw said: ’I want to pay tribute to Stoner and all the staff who have shown huge dedication and commitment to fulfilling ARB’s regulatory functions through an extremely challenging time in lockdown.

He added: ’Together we are also tackling some important new challenges, not at least we are preparing for EU Exit, exploring the recognition of international qualifications and developing new standards around climate change and sustainability as well as new requirements for competence in fire and life safety.

’We are also committed to playing our part in increasing diversity in the profession. We have a busy year ahead.’

Alison White (left) and Karen Holmes (right) left the ARB within days of each other Alison White (left) and Karen Holmes (right) left the ARB within days of each other

The ARB has given no further details about why either White or Holmes resigned. Asked by the AJ last week whether the exits were linked, a spokesperson said: ‘We cannot comment on individual members of staff or board members, including making any comment on their reasons for leaving.’

Commenting on the news last week, Ian Salisbury, a long-term ARB critic and former elected ARB board member, said: ‘Something has clearly gone extraordinarily wrong with the ARB […] with the chair of the board and the chief executive and registrar going almost at the same moment, it is clear that the place is at last imploding.’