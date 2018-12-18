Approval for Guy Hollaway’s country house clause Kent home

Guy Hollaway Architects has won planning for a 360m² country house in Tenterden, Kent, inspired by a medieval deer leap

The Deer House in the High Weald Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty was given the green light by Ashford Borough Council under delegated powers.

The practice relied on paragraph 79 of the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), a clause that allows new-build homes to be constructed in open countryside under special circumstances.

According to the London and Hythe-based firm, the concept for the house evolved from the discovery of a deer leap running through the landscape – a sunken fence built into the wall of a forest park which prevented the animals from leaving.

The practice said: ‘The parkland folds up to envelop the house allowing the deer on to the roof while a haha wall allows the occupants to enjoy uninterrupted views of the parkland itself.

‘The dwelling will enable the parkland to return to its former use as a deer farm, allowing the occupants and the deer to co-exist within this environment.’

Work is expected to start on site in summer 2019.

Project data

Location Tenterden, Kent

Type of project Paragraph 79 dwelling

Client Private

Architect Guy Hollaway Architects

Landscape architect – Exterior Architecture

Planning consultant DHA Planning

Quantity surveyor Base Quantum

Funding Private

Tender date Spring 2019

Start on site Spring/summer 2019

Completion Summer 2020

Contract duration Anticipated 1 year

Gross internal floor area 360m²

Form of contract Traditional

Total cost Undisclosed