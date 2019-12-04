AOC’s contest-winning Berkshire community centre approved

Wokingham Borough Council has approved AOC Architecture’s competition-winning design a for 960m² community hub at Shinfield, Berkshire

The practice was unanimously chosen ahead of Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture, Adams and Sutherland, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt and Studio Partington to win the RIBA-organised contest last year.

The competition sought ‘sustainable and multifunctional’ proposals for a £2.32 million building on the site of a former British Legion building next to the village’s existing parish hall.

The project is backed by the borough council and Shinfield Parish Council and is planned as the centrepiece of a new development featuring a supermarket and additional shops.

The new facility will feature a reception area, children’s play space, manager’s office, a café, library facilities and two connected halls. According to the practice, the design ’wraps around a new walled garden [and] connects with the existing Parish Hall, which is to be redeveloped to provide a family of public rooms’.

Shinfield is a small village of around 11,200 residents, south of the M4 just outside Reading. The parish has been earmarked for 3,500 new homes and new social infrastructure as part of a strategy for growth in the wider region.

The latest project aims to deliver new essential infrastructure for residents and is due to open in 2021.

Show Fullscreen Design evolution: competition scheme from 2018 (left) and approved scheme from 2019 (right) Design evolution: competition scheme from 2018 (left) and approved scheme from 2019 (right)





Project data

Client – Shinfield Parish Council

Architect – AOC Architecture

Structural engineer – Momentum

M&E consultant – Ritchie + Daffin

Quantity surveyor – MEA

Funding – Shinfield Parish Council, Wokingham Borough Council, CIL

Start on site date – Spring 2020

Completion date – Summer 2021

Gross internal floor area – 960m2

Form of contract and/or procurement – Traditional