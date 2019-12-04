AOC’s contest-winning Berkshire community centre approved

Wokingham Borough Council has approved AOC Architecture’s competition-winning design a for 960m² community hub at Shinfield, Berkshire
The practice was unanimously chosen ahead of Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture, Adams and Sutherland, Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt and Studio Partington to win the RIBA-organised contest last year.
The competition sought ‘sustainable and multifunctional’ proposals for a £2.32 million building on the site of a former British Legion building next to the village’s existing parish hall.
The project is backed by the borough council and Shinfield Parish Council and is planned as the centrepiece of a new development featuring a supermarket and additional shops.
The new facility will feature a reception area, children’s play space, manager’s office, a café, library facilities and two connected halls. According to the practice, the design ’wraps around a new walled garden [and] connects with the existing Parish Hall, which is to be redeveloped to provide a family of public rooms’.
Shinfield is a small village of around 11,200 residents, south of the M4 just outside Reading. The parish has been earmarked for 3,500 new homes and new social infrastructure as part of a strategy for growth in the wider region.
The latest project aims to deliver new essential infrastructure for residents and is due to open in 2021.
Design evolution: competition scheme from 2018 (left) and approved scheme from 2019 (right)
Project data
Client – Shinfield Parish Council
Architect – AOC Architecture
Structural engineer – Momentum
M&E consultant – Ritchie + Daffin
Quantity surveyor – MEA
Funding – Shinfield Parish Council, Wokingham Borough Council, CIL
Start on site date – Spring 2020
Completion date – Summer 2021
Gross internal floor area – 960m2
Form of contract and/or procurement – Traditional
[APPROVED 2019] AOC’s approved Shinfield Community Centre plans - aerial view of green
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.