AOC reveals colourful interiors for V&A Museum of Childhood

AOC Architecture has unveiled colourful concept designs for the reimagining of V&A’s Museum of Childhood in east London

The Grade II*-listed building in Bethnal Green will close for two years in May to undergo a £13 million revamp of the museum and its collections.

AOC’s concept designs include three new permanent galleries, a temporary exhibition space and a complete reimagination of the visitor experience throughout the museum.

The museum’s main hall will be turned into a town square and will feature a new 125-capacity performance space called The Stage.

AOC Architecture co-founder Geoff Shearcroft said: ’We are excited by the opportunity to create a museum that balances the right of objects to be securely displayed with the opportunity for children and their families to experience and engage with the collection and with each other.

The grandeur of the historic building is tempered with a family of soft elements and linings to create an essential and comfortable civic space, able to meet the diverse needs of international visitors and Bethnal Green.’

Show Fullscreen Architectural render moc isometric (c) aoc

The fit-out reveal follows the planning approval in August for the main works to the building’s exterior, designed by de Matos Ryan.

This element of the scheme proved controversial after architects behind the museum’s 2006 extension, Caruso St John, complained the project would ruin the symmetry of the building’s entrance.

However, the museum said last year it had worked to refine the designs and the new front landscape. A listed building planning application for AOC’s designs is set to be submitted soon.

Construction is due to begin later this year.