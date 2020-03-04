Antepavilion 4 shortlist revealed

The Architecture Foundation has named the five finalists in its contest to design a £25,000 floating pavilion at Columbia and Brunswick Wharf in Hackney, north-east London

In contention are a floating bridge by Brussels-based Studio Emile, a community garden by emerging practice Sticks and Stones, a series of sharks by architect Jaimie Shorten inspired by Oxford’s iconic Headington Shark, a waterborne roofscape by bvlt of Brussels, and a tea house by Akasaki Verhoeven.

The anonymous competition – now in its fourth year – invited artists, architects, designers and makers to draw up radical visions for a new structure standing on a series of interlocking NATO steel pontoons outside the Grade II-listed Hoxton Docks complex on the Regent’s Canal.

This year’s competition, backed by historic regeneration specialist Shiva, aims to raise debate over the ‘authoritarian’ nature of planning decisions following an attempt by Hackney Council to have the first and third Antepavilion structures – designed by PUP Architects and Maich Swift Architects respectively – removed from the roof of the warehouse.

Judges included Andy Groarke of Carmody Groarke Architects; Bushra Mohamed of David Kohn Architects; Shiva founder Russell Gray; Madeline Kessler, Unscene Architecture co-founder and co-curator of the British Pavilion at the 2020 Venice Biennale; Gerry O’Brien of AKTii; Antepavilion 2019 winner Ted Swift of Maich Swift; and Architecture Foundation director Ellis Woodman.

Woodman said: ‘The Antepavilion commission has established a very particular identity: experimental, anti-authoritarian, and committed to the principle that architect and builder are one and the same person.

‘It has proven an incredibly effective tool for unearthing new talent, and this year’s shortlist is again dominated by names that are new to me. The five shortlisted schemes answer very different ambitions but share a precision that set them apart from the other entries.’

The two-storey Columbia Wharf and its neighbour Brunswick Wharf were originally home to the Gas Light and Coke Company, but were transformed into artist studios almost 20 years ago and are now known as Hoxton Docks. The two buildings, at 53-55 Laburnum Street, overlook Haggerston Baths and BDP’s 2008 Bridge Academy.

The latest Antepavilion is planned to stand on a series of modular metal pontoons, which are used around the world for floating plant, machinery and site offices. Two years ago, the winners of the second commission, Thomas Randall-Page and Benedetta Rogers, transformed a large disused barge into a floating inflatable theatre named AirDraft.

The winners of last year’s Antepavilion 3 commission – Maich Swift Architects – created a ‘Potemkin Theatre’ on the building’s north-westernmost roof corner to serve as a local beacon. PUP Architects won 2017’s inaugural Antepavilion commission with H-VAC – a micro-dwelling camouflaged as mechanical plant clad in reversible Tetra Pak shingles.

The five shortlisted teams will each receive a £600 honorarium and work with structural engineer AKT II to develop a construction strategy during the competition’s second phase.

The overall winner will receive £10,000 along with £15,000 worth of materials and labour to deliver their scheme.