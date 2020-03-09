Another Salford tower: Jon Matthews wins go-ahead for latest Greengate high-rise

Emerging practice Jon Matthews Architects has won unanimous approval for an 18-storey tower scheme in Salford’s burgeoning Greengate quarter
The 115-flat, three block at 55 Queen Street has been drawn up for Manchester-based property developer and private equity company Salboy, which is owned and operated by Simon Ismail and Betfred-owner Fred Done.
The scheme will sit opposite the recently completed £65 million Local Blackfriars development, which was also designed by the practice for the same developer.
Among the other towers proposed for the booming high-rise quarter next to the River Irwell on the border with Manchester city centre are OMI’s 173m-tall, 545-apartment One Heritage Tower.
According to Jon Matthews, the 58m-tall Queen Street building ’would continue the regeneration of the area and provide distinctive, high-quality homes together with ground-floor shops and leisure uses’.
Jma 55 queen street aerial view
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.