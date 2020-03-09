Unsupported browser

Another Salford tower: Jon Matthews wins go-ahead for latest Greengate high-rise

9 March, 2020 By

Emerging practice Jon Matthews Architects has won unanimous approval for an 18-storey tower scheme in Salford’s burgeoning Greengate quarter

The 115-flat, three block at 55 Queen Street has been drawn up for Manchester-based property developer and private equity company Salboy, which is owned and operated by Simon Ismail and Betfred-owner Fred Done.

The scheme will sit opposite the recently completed £65 million Local Blackfriars development, which was also designed by the practice for the same developer.

Among the other towers proposed for the booming high-rise quarter next to the River Irwell on the border with Manchester city centre are OMI’s 173m-tall, 545-apartment One Heritage Tower.

According to Jon Matthews, the 58m-tall Queen Street building ’would continue the regeneration of the area and provide distinctive, high-quality homes together with ground-floor shops and leisure uses’.

Jma 55 queen street aerial view

Jma 55 queen street aerial view

Existing site

